In the pickle of health

RASHMI GOPAL RAO By

Express News Service

Come winter and the local vegetable markets are a riot of colours in Bengaluru. Right from the luscious green goose berries aka amla to the fresh green pepper corns straight off the vine and lip-smacking fresh tamarind, the markets are abuzz with activity. Coupled with this are the subtly fragrant mango ginger (inji mangai) and the earthy makali beru (magali kizhangu in Tamil and maredu kommulu in Telugu), endemic to South India and known for its medicinal properties.

If you are a true blue Bangalorean and the eclectic markets of Gandhi Bazaar in Basavanagudi or Malleshwaram are your weekly jaunts, these antioxidant-rich foods are rare to miss. Their arrival perfectly coincides with the slight nip in the air and shorter days that herald winters come November. As they say the best way to understand the benefits of food is to look at the various seasons, for each season has exclusive produces on offer.

And the latter is intrinsically associated with the principles of Ayurveda which recommends eating seasonal produce for boosting immunity and good health. Picking up these goodies is a ritual each winter and it is a common sight for households to stock them up by making pickles and preserves. Here are some simple yet delectable homemade preparations common during the season.

Nellikai/Gooseberry/Amla Thokku

An excellent source of vitamins C and E, amla is known for its antioxidant properties and has been an integral component of Ayurvedic preparations since time immemorial. In fact, in his book The Illustrated Foods of India, KT Achaya states that amla has been mentioned in the ancient Vedic text Jaiminiya Upanishad Brahmana and was one of the items recommended by Sushrutha for universal consumption irrespective of season and body type. Apart from having positive effects on blood glucose and diabetes, amla is replete with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties making it a great immunity booster.

Preparation

* Take about 250 gm of clean and dry amla and grate it fine. Remove the seeds.

* Alternatively, you can cook it till soft, deseed them and grind to a coarse paste

* Dry roast 2 tsp of mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and a handful of red chillies and make a fine powder

* Heat 3-4 tbsp oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and asafoetida

* Then add the grated amla, salt and turmeric and sauté well

* Add the roasted powder and continue to mix till all of it blends into a homogenous paste. Cool and store in a dry jar.

* If preparing large quantities, you can refrigerate it and remove small quantities, add the tempering of mustard and asafoetida just before you consume

Makali beru pickle

A powerhouse of medicinal properties, makali beru (Decalepis hamiltonii) has a powerful flavour and aroma. The specie, native to peninsula India, is currently endangered. The tender roots are in great demand in the pickle and traditional medicine industry. Rich in antioxidants, the roots are believed to be good for the skin and is known to be an effective blood purifier.

Preparation

* Cut the root fine after peeling and removing the central hard vein like structure

* Mix the cut root pieces with salt, turmeric, red chilli powder and mustard seed powder

* Add curd to this mixture and store in an airtight bottle

Mango Ginger pickle

Belonging to the turmeric family, mango ginger, also called mangai inji is a rhizome that has a pale-yellow hue. Commonly used to provide relief from cold, cough and skin issues, it has a pleasant flavour and a faint aroma that wins it brownie points.

Preparation

* Peel and chop into cubes which need to be completely dry

* Add salt, turmeric, red chilli powder, fenugreek and mustard powder and mix well

* Squeeze lime juice and seal the container

* Before consuming you can add a tempering of mustard seeds with asafoetida

Fresh Tamarind (Hunsekai) Thokku

An almost indispensable ingredient in South Indian cuisine, tamarind is a treasure house of essential nutrients and minerals like magnesium, iron, copper and calcium. Deliciously tangy, tamarind is known to aid in weight loss and good for digestive, liver and even heart health. According to Achaya’ s book, tamarind is mentioned extensively in ancient Tamil literature as well as in a Kannada work by poet Terakanambi Bommarasa that dates back to 1485 AD.

Preparation

* Wash and dry 250 gm of fresh tamarind and remove the outer skin, fibre and hard seeds

* Chop the tamarind pieces roughly or you can even crush them

* Prepare fenugreek powder after dry roasting about 2 tbsp of methi seeds

* Once ready, grind the tamarind along with fenugreek powder, salt, 5-6 green chillies and turmeric powder. Do not add water.

* Store in a dry glass bottle in the fridge. Take out small quantities and temper with mustard seeds and asafoetida.

Mixed pickle

Another way to literally soak in all the goodness of the season. This tangy mixture is a perfect accompaniment to curd rice and the ultimate comfort meal when you have an upset stomach.

Preparation

* Mix a handful of goose berries, mango ginger, makali beru and 2-3 strings of fresh pepper

* Pickle in lime juice, and add salt, turmeric, fenugreek, mustard and fennel powder

* Ensure that there is no moisture. Add green chillies to the mixture as well.