There is no Holy Grail of exercise or dieting. Trends change according to, well, trends. Bite-sized workouts done through the day is the new fad. After a decade-long hiatus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has finally updated its physical activity guidelines. Previously it advised a weekly minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intense activity. The new guidelines suggest 150 to 300 minutes of moderate intensity and 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity per week. WHO’s definition of “working out” now takes into account the smallest physical movement.

Here are five low-intensity workouts from the WHO manual for four hours of workouts a week.

Chair stretches “In the case of those living with disability, especially wheelchair users or those with low mobility, it is important to note that it is possible to avoid sedentary behaviour while sitting or lying by doing light-intensity or high-intensity activities that do not involve the lower extremities,” says the WHO. Chair yoga helps to unwind upper body muscles without standing up.

Leisurely walks Take a 10-minute walk to work those glutes between afternoon meetings at work.

Balance exercises WHO recommends that adults over 65yearsold must practice balance exercise to prevent falling. Stand on one foot while brushing your teeth or VCs.

Functional strength training The new WHO guidelines cheer functional strength training for older adults. It’s a predictive strategy that involves strengthening the muscles you’ll need to use later on in life for movement. Recommended are squats, lunges and similar strength training work-outs.