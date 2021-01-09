STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Female condoms on the go

Bagaria adds that unlike a  male condom, this product can be worn up to eight hours prior to getting intimate with your partner.

Published: 09th January 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

. The idea is to challenge stereotypes about female contraceptives among women, and addressing a market that is fairly non-existent.

. The idea is to challenge stereotypes about female contraceptives among women, and addressing a market that is fairly non-existent.

By Express News Service

Hygiene and wellness brand, Pee Safe, has launched female condoms in the  Indian market. The idea is to challenge stereotypes about female contraceptives among women, and addressing a market that is fairly non-existent.

Vikas Bagaria

“Until recent times, not much progress made to devise new female contraceptives which could be easy to use and effectively help women. Despite there being a need, the market for female condoms in India was literally non-existent. We understood the potential offered by these condoms in ensuring safe sex for women. It was due to this that we decided to launch our brand of female condoms called Domina in the market, and changed the perception among Indian women,” says Vikas  Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, in a conversation with The Morning Standard.

Bagaria adds that unlike a  male condom, this product can be worn up to eight hours prior to getting intimate with your partner. The idea, thus, is to empower women to enjoy uninterrupted pleasure without bothering about their safety and pregnancy issues.

According to him, “The female  population today is woke and aware of their rights, including those  related to hygiene and sexual health.”the organic response for the product is increasing by the  day, “and our customer care is receiving about 150-200 queries everyday, which is why we have not started with paid promotions yet.

We have  been getting a lot of positive feedback for it on our social media pages  as well. Overall, the product has received a fantastic response,  and we expect the demand to only grow going forward,” he signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
female condoms
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp