Female condoms on the go

By Express News Service

Hygiene and wellness brand, Pee Safe, has launched female condoms in the Indian market. The idea is to challenge stereotypes about female contraceptives among women, and addressing a market that is fairly non-existent.

Vikas Bagaria

“Until recent times, not much progress made to devise new female contraceptives which could be easy to use and effectively help women. Despite there being a need, the market for female condoms in India was literally non-existent. We understood the potential offered by these condoms in ensuring safe sex for women. It was due to this that we decided to launch our brand of female condoms called Domina in the market, and changed the perception among Indian women,” says Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, in a conversation with The Morning Standard.

Bagaria adds that unlike a male condom, this product can be worn up to eight hours prior to getting intimate with your partner. The idea, thus, is to empower women to enjoy uninterrupted pleasure without bothering about their safety and pregnancy issues.

According to him, “The female population today is woke and aware of their rights, including those related to hygiene and sexual health.”the organic response for the product is increasing by the day, “and our customer care is receiving about 150-200 queries everyday, which is why we have not started with paid promotions yet.

We have been getting a lot of positive feedback for it on our social media pages as well. Overall, the product has received a fantastic response, and we expect the demand to only grow going forward,” he signs off.