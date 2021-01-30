STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BGR-34 plus allopathic drug combo may be effective in diabetes management: Study

The findings hold importance given that people with diabetes are two to four times more likely than others to develop cardiovascular disease.

Diabetes

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ayurvedic formulation BGR-34 along with allopathic drug glibenclamide may have a significant role in controlling diabetes, according to interim findings of a study conducted by doctors at AIIMS here.

The findings hold importance given that people with diabetes are two to four times more likely than others to develop cardiovascular disease, deadly comorbidities that could put a person at a high risk of contracting COVID-19.

In the interim analysis of the animal experimental study, doctors have found that the pace of diabetes growth can be halted if allopathic drug is integrated with BGR-34, a herbal formulation enriched with antioxidant properties which does not allow bad cholesterol to accumulate in the heart arteries.

To find the efficacy of BGR-34 with allopathic drug, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors gave the ayurveda formulation and allopathic medicine glibenclamide separately to one group and in combination to another group in the study.

It was found that the combination group who were given ayurvedic BGR-34 and glibenclamide had more improvement in insulin levels than those given allopathic drug alone, according to the interim findings.

It also showed the cholesterol lowering (cardio protective) effect.

The study also established that BGR-34 improved lipid profile in terms of triglycerides and levels of VLDL (very low density lipoprotein), thus showing that it can be safely taken with synthetic antidiabetic drugs.

Based on herbs like vijaysar, daruharidra, manjisth, gudmar, giloe and methika found in the upper region of the Himalayas, BGR-34 has been prepared after intensive research by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's two Lucknow-based labs - Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) and National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI).

Recently, a team of scientists from Tehran University had in their separate study concluded that herbal drugs having antioxidant properties can reduce the risk of COVID-19 in diabetic patients.

