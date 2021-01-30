Say goodbye to thyroid issues

By Express News Service

Thyroid disease affects the function of thyroid gland; a butterfly shape gland in front of the neck. It pays a crucial role in controlling profuse metabolic processes in the body like producing hormones, maintaining homeostasis and even the ability of burning calories. Thyroid utilises iodine from the food we eat to produce essential hormones. The thyroid gland produces thyroxine/T4 which enters the bloodstream. A small portion of T4 gets converted to Tri-iodothyronine/T3.

When the T3/T4 levels drops, the brain produces Thyrotropin Releasing Hormone (TRH); which in turn signals our pituitary gland to release the Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH). This TSH then stimulates the thyroid gland to produce more T4 to maintain equilibrium in our body.

Kinds of thyroid disorders:

Hypothyroidism is when the body lacks thyroid hormone i.e. your T3 & T4. Obesity or weight gain, lethargy, low energy levels, sometimes bone pain is common symptom. Hyperthyroidism is when the thyroid gland produces an excess of T4. Reduction in weight due to increased metabolic activity is seen in these patients.

Goiter is when the thyroid gland becomes abnormally huge due to a swollen gland, nodules on the gland or multiple growths on the glands. Thyroiditis means inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis or Grave’s disease is the autoimmune disorder; which occurs when our body’s immune system starts attacking healthy cells.

Tips to control your thyroid levels:

Take adequate time to chew your food, as your stomach signals your brain when it is full. It takes 20-25 minutes for the full signal to reach your brain, so take smaller bites. Keep a food diary to stay in check. This could include time, quantity, dish and how frequently you eat. This habit also helps in finding out any trigger that increases a symptom.

Exercise for 30 to 45 minutes each day. This could be walking, brisk walking, jogging, skipping, yoga, meditation. Movement improves blood circulation and balance one’s hormones. Quality sleep allows your body to detoxify, heal, repair, recover and balance the hormones.

Drink 2.5 to 3 litres of water a day to hydrate every organ and flush out toxins. Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, rajma and bajra, etc contain anti-nutritional compounds called goitrogens, which inhibit the uptake of iodine in the thyroid gland. So cook them thoroughly as the goiterogens are reduced in the heat.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.