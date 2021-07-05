STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Pfizer vaccine induces 'good' immune response against COVID-19 variants

The research found that the immune response was as strong against the Alpha variant first identified in the UK, as against the original virus found in Wuhan, China in 2019.

Published: 05th July 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

In this May 13, 2021, file photo, men are administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. (Photo | AP)

In this May 13, 2021, file photo, men are administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine induce a "very good" antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 variants, according to a study on 180 health care workers in Finland.

The research, published in the journal Nature Communications on June 28, found that the immune response was as strong against the Alpha variant first identified in the UK, as against the original virus found in Wuhan, China in 2019.

The immune response was somewhat decreased against the Beta variant first found in South Africa, but the vaccine generated neutralising antibodies that give relatively good protection against the variant.

A neutralising antibody is responsible for defending cells from pathogens.

The researchers, including those from the University of Turku and University of Helsinki, studied the immune response induced by the coronavirus vaccinations, which started in Finland in December last year.

They analysed vaccine responses in 180 health care workers, each of whom received two doses of the Pfizer-Biontech mRNA vaccine, and compared it with immune response in recovered COVID-19 patients.

The vaccine participants were aged 20-65 years, 149 were females and 31 were males.

The group of recovered COVID-19 patients comprised 50 volunteers, aged 19-93, with 33 among them females and 17 males.

All vaccinated subjects were found to have an excellent antibody level against the original virus after two vaccine doses.

The immune response was just as strong against the Alpha variant of the virus.

"The study demonstrates the efficiency of the Covid-19 vaccine and its ability to induce antibody responses in working-age population regardless of their age or sex.

The vaccine is one of the most effective I have ever studied," said Ilkka Julkunen, professor at the University of Turku.

Although the immune response against the Beta variant was weaker, the vaccinated subjects did have neutralising antibodies that give relatively good protection against the variant.

"After two doses, the immune response created by the Covid-19 vaccine was even better than after a coronavirus infection with mild symptoms," said Pinja Jalkanen, a doctoral candidate at the University of Turku.

Professor Anu Kantele from Helsinki University Hospital noted that it is very promising that nearly all of the vaccinated subjects had even a small amount of neutralising antibodies against the Beta variant.

The study will continues to follow-up on immune response and protection against other variants circulating around the world, such as the delta variant first found in India.

The research will focuses on the analysis of the antibodies of other available coronavirus vaccines.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp