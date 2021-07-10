STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traditional cookware makes a comeback

Brass, bronze, clay and cast iron cookware are not just a thing of the past, with many in the city showing a renewed interest in traditional cookware owing to health reasons.

Published: 10th July 2021

Stores selling traditional cookware made of brass, bronze, iron, cast iron, clay and soapstone are reporting an increased demand in these times

(Photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If homes turned into makeshift offices, kitchens became the epicentre of health and wellness as everyone cooked up a storm of immunity-boosting drinks and dishes. As we prepare ourselves for a future of uncertainties, many people are looking at the past to get a better handle on their health. 

Stores selling traditional cookware made of brass, bronze, iron, cast iron, clay and soapstone are reporting an increased demand in these times. According to Meera Ramakrishnan, co-founder, Zishta, the demand has doubled. “The pandemic gave everyone time to pause and make a lifestyle change,” says Ramakrishnan.

This transformation isn’t just limited to the food we eat but how we make it as well. And that’s where traditional cookware shines. “Most of the modern-day vessels are chemically treated. Traditional vessels, like those made with clay and soapstone, do not have chemical seasoning and also come with a host of benefits,” says Kayal Vizhi R, who runs Essential Traditions by Kayal with Sriram N and Ramkumar R at Film Nagar. 

Lakshmi K, who uses such cookware often, also explains how teflon pots and pans often leach chemicals into the food, which would make steel a better alternative, since it doesn’t react with the food. “Traditional cookware is a level higher, it imparts good minerals instead,” says the yoga teacher and Forex trader.

But how does traditional cookware fit into a modern kitchen? Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, say most users. Poonam Jethwani started using cast iron vessels for more than just dosas or rotis a year ago.

Now, she serves her food straight out of a cast iron skillet and says, “The important thing about cooking with cast iron is its versatility. It can be used with anything -- open flames on gas or ovens. It adds iron to our food. It’s a reminder of healthy food and that, naturally, looks great too.”

Why go traditional

  • Bronze, soapstone, Manipuri black pottery retain heat for 2 to 3 hours, eliminating the need to reheat. Scientifically, reheating food is not advisable as nutrients are lost
  • Food cooked in bronze retains over 95 per cent of the nutrients and the flavour
  • They enrich the food with minerals. For example, cooking in iron enriches food with iron; cooking in soapstone enriches food with calcium and magnesium; drinking water from copper enriches water with copper
