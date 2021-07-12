STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Influenza jab may protect against severe effects of COVID-19: Study 

Patients with COVID-19 who had been vaccinated against flu were also less likely to visit the emergency department and be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), the researchers said.

Published: 12th July 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

The researchers said their results strongly suggest that the flu vaccine protects against several severe effects of COVID-19.

The researchers said their results strongly suggest that the flu vaccine protects against several severe effects of COVID-19. (Representational image | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: People who are vaccinated against influenza may be partially protected against many severe effects of COVID-19, and are less likely to need emergency care, according to a large-scale study.

An analysis of nearly 75,000 COVID-19 patients from around the world strongly suggests that the annual flu shot reduces the risk of stroke, sepsis and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in patients with COVID-19.

Patients with COVID-19 who had been vaccinated against flu were also less likely to visit the emergency department and be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), the researchers said.

"This finding is particularly significant because the pandemic is straining resources in many parts of the world," said Devinder Singh, a professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in the US.

"Therefore, our research -- if validated by prospective randomised clinical trials -- has the potential to reduce the worldwide burden of disease," Singh, the study's senior author, said.

Several recent studies have suggested that the flu vaccine may provide protection against COVID-19 -- meaning it could be a valuable weapon in the fight to halt the pandemic.

In the largest study of its kind, the researchers screened de-identified electronic health records held on the TriNetX research database of over 70 million patients to identify two groups of 37,377 patients.

The two groups were matched for factors that could affect their risk of severe COVID-19, including age, gender, ethnicity, smoking and health problems such as diabetes, obesity and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Members of the first group had received the flu vaccine between two weeks and six months before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Those in the second group also had COVID-19 but were not vaccinated against flu.

The study was conducted using patients from countries including the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Israel and Singapore.

The research was presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), held online.

The incidence of 15 adverse outcomes, including sepsis, strokes, DVT, and acute respiratory failure, within 120 days of testing positive for COVID-19 was then compared between the two groups.

The analysis revealed that those who had not had the flu jab were up to 20 per cent more likely to have been admitted to ICU.

They were also up to 58 per cent more likely to visit the Emergency Department, up to 45 per cent more likely to develop sepsis, up to 58 per cent more likely to have a stroke, and up to 40 per cent more likely to have DVT.

The risk of death was not reduced, the researchers said.

However, the researchers said it is not known exactly how the flu jab provides protection against COVID-19.

Most theories centre around the influenza vaccine boosting the innate immune system -- general defences we are born with that are not tailored to any particular illness, they said.

The researchers said their results strongly suggest that the flu vaccine protects against several severe effects of COVID-19.

They noted that more research is needed to prove and better understand the possible link but, in the future, the flu shot could be used to help provide increased protection in countries where the COVID-19 vaccine is in short supply.

"Influenza vaccination may even benefit individuals hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine due to the newness of the technology," said Susan Taghioff, of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "Despite this, the influenza vaccine is by no means a replacement for the COVID-19 vaccine and we advocate for everyone to receive their COVID-19 vaccine if able to," she added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Influenza vaccine Covid Flu jab Covid Covid vaccine University of Miami Miller School of Medicine European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Covid 19 research study
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp