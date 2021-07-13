Post-COVID ailments more alarming: AIG Hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The team of doctors at AIG Hospitals' newly launched clinic has begun their research on post-COVID symptoms to understand their implications and is striving to work with the global community to develop a treatment protocol.

"The idea is to ensure that there is a clinical management protocol for different symptoms because a survey undertaken by the hospital found that a majority of patients suffered from post-COVID ailments, solutions to which were not satisfactory for patients," said AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy.

He also said that contrary to the anticipation of a harsh third wave, one must be more cautious of the trail of post-COVID ailments, which would cost social and economic losses to the nation. "We are keeping a close eye on the situation as it unfolds. It will be important to determine the protocols required for patients suffering from post-COVID symptoms," said Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary to CM.