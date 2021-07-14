STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Dancing it out

A 30-minute session can burn nearly 130-250 calories depending upon your pace. I often hear people say how much fun they had after a dance fitness class.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It is simple, it’s easy and most importantly, it’s fun. Every time people ask me where they can kick-start their fitness journey, I normally tell them to start with something they thoroughly enjoy. And, that often tends to be dance fitness for the simple reason that everyone loves music and almost everyone loves to dance. A 30-minute session can burn nearly 130-250 calories depending upon your pace. I often hear people say how much fun they had after a dance fitness class. This fun element keeps them going back for more, what happens in the bargain is they burn a lot of calories. 

Though dance fitness seems like an easy format to get started, don’t under-estimate the power of this simple yet fun workout. Dance fitness classes are intricately planned by incorporating challenging movements and directional variations. This helps you engage your various muscle groups and gives you a holistic workout. As you keep attending dance fitness classes consistently for at least two weeks, you will start noticing that your stamina has increased, your cardiovascular endurance has improved, and you generally feel like you have a lot more energy to do things. 

Also, like with any other typical cardiovascular activity, dancing burns an immense amount of calories. By around 1-2 months you will see a great amount of weight and fat loss happening. Another noteworthy point is that someone new to the fitness world will thoroughly enjoy the class and come back for the fun elements, and stick to it, hence witnessing tremendous weight loss.

Dance fitness gives beginners the adrenaline rush like no other workout and gets them hooked to exercising. So, if you are a beginner, I would say that you stick to a few dance fitness classes at-least once or twice a week for at least a month, witness the change for yourself, and then switch to something else if you prefer. Essentially, as dance fitness is ideal for first-timers, they are also thought to be great for women. Since many women tend to work towards the goal of weight loss, they end up adoring dance fitness for the calorie-burn it provides alongside the enjoyment. But, that doesn’t mean it is a women-centric format. 

As it is a self-scalable workout, absolutely anyone can take up dance fitness, regardless of age or fitness level. For instance, a 35-year old and a 45-year old or a highly sedentary and moderately active individual can be in the same dance fitness class. 

Even better, a lot of our trainers are men. So, in simple words, dance fitness is for everyone who wants to burn a lot of calories while having fun. Above all other benefits, dance fitness makes you happy and is known to be a great stress buster.

(The author is a fitness expert with Cure.fit)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dance workout
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp