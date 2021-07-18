Both Covishield and Covaxin cut severity of Delta variant: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the world worries over the breakthrough Covid-19 infections being caused by the Delta variant — meaning, infection caused even after getting vaccinated — a study by AIG Hospitals and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, brings some cheer. The study claims that vaccination with Covishield as well as Covaxin has been found to be successful in significant lowering of the severity of disease as well as the requirement of ventilatory support, among people who got infected with the Delta variant.

The study took into account 1,161 hospitalised Covid-19 patients, of whom 495 were vaccinated and 666 were unvaccinated. Viral genome sequencing among the hospitalized patients revealed that more than 90 per cent of them were infected with the Delta variant of Coronavirus. This was despite the fact that a higher number of patients in the vaccinated group had co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases as compared to the unvaccinated group.

Statistics reveal all



As compared to the unvaccinated hospitalised Covid-19 patients, in the vaccinated patients, the baseline neutralising antibodies were found to be much higher, almost by 10 times. Also, decreasing inflammatory markers were noted in individuals who received both doses of vaccine compared to those who took only a single dose. Severe disease/ICU requirement at admission among vaccinated hospitalised patients was 3.2 per cent, against the 7.2 per cent among the unvaccinated group. Ventilatory support requirement in the vaccinated group was 2.8 per cent against 5.9 per cent in the unvaccinated group.

DEATHS AMONG FULLY VACCINATED ONLY 1.51%



Coming to deaths, it was 3.35 per cent among hospitalised patients who took a single dose of the vaccine, 1.51 per cent among fully vaccinated and 3.45 per cent among the unvaccinated. These results are published in a pre-print article ‘Clinical outcomes in vaccinated individuals hospitalised with Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2’.