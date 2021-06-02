STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

CSIR, ICMR 'contradict' over smoking-COVID link

In an RTI reply, while the ICMR stated that studies are establishing a connection between smoking and coronavirus, the CSIR claimed that there were no studies as such.

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

smoking

Image used for representational purpose only

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the two government bodies, appear to be on different pages when it comes to associating tobacco smoking with risks of developing COVID-19.  

In an RTI reply, while the ICMR stated that studies are establishing a connection between smoking and coronavirus, the CSIR claimed that there were no studies as such. "If there is a study that shows smoking contributes to COVID-19. If yes, then provide a copy of that report, and is there a study on how many smokers in the past year have succumbed to coronavirus, if yes, then provide the details about it," activist Aniket Gaurav had asked in his RTI query to the Union Health Ministry last month. 

In its response, the Health Ministry transferred the request to the Department of Science and Technology, ICMR, CSIR and NCDC. "There are several studies that have shown that smokers are at increased risk of contracting Covid19 and developing severe forms of the disease," replied the ICMR, attaching an advisory issued by the Health Ministry over 'COVID-19 Pandemic and Tobacco Use in India'.

The CSIR, on the other hand, replied: "There is no study that proves smoking contributes to COVID."

Both these agencies, however, have no record of the mortality of smokers succumbing to COVID-19. "In April, I had come through a story which said that the Bombay High Court was suggesting a temporary ban on the sale of cigarettes and 'bidis' during the pandemic and sought response of the Centre and Maharashtra on it, and inquired about some data related to the matter. That is when I felt the need of filing an RTI plea," said Aniket.

In April, the CSIR had, in fact, had conducted a survey that revealed that smokers and vegetarians were less likely to contract COVID-19 infection.

The survey that suggested smoking could be protective, despite COVID-19 being a respiratory disease, due to its role in increasing the mucous production that may be acting as the first line of defence among the smoking population.  "The CSIR and ICMR seem to be on different pages over the issue. They are creating a lot of confusion," Aniket said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSIR ICMR COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp