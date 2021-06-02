STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Food packs must carry cut-off limit for fat, sugar and salt: Healthcare experts

The fact that the MNCs continue to promote their packaged foods and drinks with the Government being a mute spectator isn't helping either.

Published: 02nd June 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Junk food

Representational Image

By Express News Service

India has the second highest number of obese children (14.4 million). And with the ultra-processed foods' market and sugary beverages industry swelling by the year, this number is expected to rise to 17 million by 2025.

Healthcare experts opine that the only way to avoid this is for F&B companies to put up warning labels and limits on sugar, salt and fat. An urgent policy action to establish clear ingredient limits and front of pack labels (FOPL) on packaged products can help check rising obesity, they say.

"The changing dietary preferences and increased consumption of ultra-processed food is the main reason for obesity in children. The risk has increased manifold in the pandemic as children hardly have any physical activity," says Dietician Dr Sheenu Sanjeev.

The fact that the MNCs continue to promote their packaged foods and drinks with the Government being a mute spectator isn't helping either.

Speaking at a webinar held on Childhood Obesity, Dr Rekha Harish, Chairperson, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) Prevention said, "Studies have shown that 75-80 per cent of severely obese children will remain obese as adults and will face a heightened risk of various NCDs. We need a strong policy regulating harmful ingredients in ultra-processed and packaged foods, including food labels that can help parents make an informed choice."

Obesity leads to many life-threatening diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer, among others. "Strong regulations to cap salt, sugar and other ingredients of concern and simple to understand FOPL on the food are critical to help consumers and parents understand how much empty calories and harmful nutrients are being consumed by children," says Dr Ravi Kant, Director and CEO, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, speaking at the session.

Agrees Internist Dr Ajay Gupta, "Food labels should provide clear information in simple-to-understand language on not just the nutritional content, but also WHO prescribed cut-off limit of sugar, salt and fat. This will deter many people from consuming it, and in the long run help turn the tide."

Cautioning that the food industry won’t take it kindly, Dr Gupta says. "The government nevertheless has to be strict on this, and make the required policy changes."

Parents cannot agree more. "Often the nutritional information given on the packs is convoluted. When even educated people cannot understand it, what do you expect from others?" asks Shakti Chhibber, mother of two teenagers.

"When I tell my children these are not good, they have many hows and whys. It would be much better if the warning labels are put up just like you have on a cigarette pack," she says.

"Adolescents associate 'junk food' with independence and convenience, and consider health food options odd. Whatever we advise is a 'lecture' to them. So, it would greatly help if the products come with the written information," says Sushma Kalra, a government school teacher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Junk food Packaged junk food Ultra processed foods
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp