E-bikes: Put the pedal to the metal

There has been a sudden surge in the demand for electric bicycles worldwide. In India, stagnant sales grew by over two-fold in the last year. The acceleration has been caused by the growing desire for fitness and personal mobility. With restrictions on movement and access to gyms or sports arenas, people have taken up cycling as an alternative way of exercising. The adoption of cycling as a lifestyle is growing across age groups and is proof that the pandemic has changed mindsets.

Electric bicycles are playing a major role in meeting the goals of smart cities. It increases transportation options, allows the user to commute faster, contributes towards curbing pollution, enhances road safety by reducing traffic congestion and ensures social distancing. E-bikes are ideal for anyone who craves speed without the mechanical intricacy of a gas-powered machine. Also, a lot of attention is being given to its design, as you can now find them with fine finishing and detailing.

E-bikes are particularly important to corporations and employers. With improvement in physical fitness, and no time wasted in traffic jams, it reduces employee frustration and fatigue. This enhances performance in the long term. Getting regular exercise every day (which otherwise employees don’t, owing to long working hours), maintains mental health, thus improving efficiency in the office.

Furthermore, the pedal assistance feature in e-bikes allows all age groups to commute easily and for longer durations while giving them enough exposure to the sun (to build Vitamin D reserves). The other important health aspect is they are zero-carbon vehicles. By using them you prevent the release of roughly 500 pounds of carbon emissions. E-bikes are also simple to operate and park. The automatic safety features make them a hassle-free technology. You do not have to stress about what gear you are in and how to clutch correctly. All you have to do is execute some physical effort. The fact that you do not have to worry about gas or oil makes it fantastic.

