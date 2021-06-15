STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Single dose of COVID vaccine can trigger robust anti-bodies in recovered patients: AIG Hospitals

Published: 15th June 2021 07:17 AM

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Offering a glimmer of hope to the vaccine- starved country, a study done by Hyderabad- based AIG Hospitals found that a single dose of the vaccine is enough to trigger a robust immune response, which is usually generated after two doses, in persons who have already recovered from COVID-19.

About 260 healthcare workers, who were vaccinated between January 16 and February 5, participated in the study, which has been published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, a peer-reviewed journal.

All the participants were administered the Covishield vaccine, and the previously infected group showed a greater antibody response to a single dose of the vaccine compared to those who had no prior infection. The Memory T-cell responses elicited by the single dose were significantly higher in these individuals.

"It was concluded that higher Memory T and B-cell responses, in addition to higher antibody response with a single dose of the vaccine administered three to six months after recovery, may be considered at par with two doses of vaccine for individuals already infected with COVID- 19," said the hospital, in an official statement.

AIG Hospital stated that the findings were imperative considering the fact that the vaccination rate had taken a downturn across the country.

As on April 27, the growth rate of active infection was at 5 per cent, but the growth of vaccinated people was just at 1.4 per cent, said the hospital, highlighting how the research can be useful in determining the future course of action.

"The results show that people who were infected with COVID-19 need not take two doses of the vaccine. They can develop a robust antibody and memory cell response at par with two doses. This is useful especially in the backdrop of vaccine shortage," said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, and a co-author of the study.

