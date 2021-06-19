The healing powers of Yoga

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD : A yoga has been a part of our life for centuries and its popularity is only increasing day by day. This is because there is greater awareness about its abilities to treat disorders and diseases. Though a gradual process which needs time and dedication, many people are realising that it is a much cleaner cure with no side effects.

“Yoga makes us fit and improves our immunity. It also helps treat respiratory disorders and body pains,” says Dr Chandrakanth Tapsi MD (General Medicine), DM (Neurology), who suggests that people should practise yoga every morning. If this is not possible, at least do it three to four days a week.

Ahead of International Yoga Day, which is observed on every June 21, we speak to yoga trainers about the different asanas that can help treat different aliments and know the importance of including yoga in our daily fitness routine. Let’s not forget the good yoga can do for pregnant mothers.

Pregnancy ( Sanjana Taneja Dixit, Yoga Acharya)

Prenatal yoga is a regime made for pregnant mothers’ physical, mental and emotional well-being to achieve a natural, healthy and normal delivery. It includes breathing and relaxation techniques to build and maintain a healthy mind-body balance. During pregnancy, the body undergoes changes at an accelerated rate and needs help adjusting and compensating. Prenatal yoga helps to support these changes through Dvipadapitam, Suptabaddha Konasna and Malasana.

Back pain (Ishrath, Yoga trainer)

This is an important series of asanas for spinal health. The twist imposed on the spine and the trunk exercises the muscles, makes the spinal column more flexible and stimulates the spinal nerves. It also has a strong influence on the abdominal muscles, alternatively stretching and compressing them as the body twists from one direction to the other. Asanas like downward facing dog, child’s pose and cat and cow pose help. Try these daily for 10 seconds and do three rounds of each asana.

Respiratory disorders, muscle relief (Akshaya, a 5-year-old)

Ushtrasan: The body becomes like the shape of a camel (Ushtra) during this asana, which was practised by Indian astronauts in space. The lungs expand completely, giving relief do those suffering from chest, lungs or heart diseases. It makes the backbone flexible, and improves digestion, strengthens the knees, thighs, waist, shoulders and neck. Koormasan: This asana helps cure stomach diseases and is said to increase life span. Vistrut Padahastasan or Bhoonamanasan: This strengthens the calf muscles, thighs, waist and the back. It also helps reduce belly fat.