STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

People living with HIV/AIDS may be less susceptible to COVID: AIIMS study

The antibody prevalence was found to be 14 per cent among the 164 persons with HIV/AIDS, who visited the hospital for their anti-retroviral therapy.

Published: 30th June 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The presence of antibodies, or the seroprevelance against the SARS-CoV-2 was found to be lower among people living with HIV and AIDS according to a study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

In the observational prospective cohort study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, researchers conducted the study of 164 PLHAs or people living with HIV/AIDS (aged a mean of 41.2 years), recruited from the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre at AIIMS between September 1 and November 30 last year.

The antibody prevalence was found to be 14 per cent among the 164 persons with HIV/AIDS, who visited the hospital for their anti-retroviral therapy.

"A total of 164 patients were recruited in the study with mean age (+SD) of 41.2 (+15.4) years and 55 per cent male population. Positive serology against SARS CoV-2 was detected in 14 per cent of patients (95 per cent C 9.1-20.3 per cent). The seroprevalence of COVID-19 disease in PLHA was found to be lower than the general population," the study says.

Twenty-three (14 per cent) of the participants were seropositive for SARS-CoV-2. 16.3 per cent of the participants were male and 8.3 per cent were female. The team also reported that most seropositive patients experienced minimal or no symptoms for COVID-19.

The average seropositivity in Delhi was 25.7 per cent at the time when the samples from persons with HIV/AIDS were collected between September and November 2020.

The researchers note that low prevalence may be attributed to the fact that most of the patients were indoors, avoiding social contact, due to fear of acquiring the disease and may not have actually contacted the disease. "Another reason for this could be that these patients might not have generated antibodies against COVID-19 or may not have sustained it after getting infected," the study reads.

Seroprevalence helps us to estimate the exact prevalence of a disease in a population.

The report states that the present study indicates the seroprevalence of COVID-19 in PLHA to be lower than the general population. However, the exact reasons for explaining this lower seroprevalence is still not clear. A robust study is required to look into this.

However, researchers also added that despite these findings, PLHA should not be considered at a lower risk for acquiring infections or developing severe disease. They should continue to practice physical distancing norms and use appropriate face masks to prevent themselves from acquiring COVID-19 infection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HIV AIDS COVID19 Coronavirus AIIMS
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp