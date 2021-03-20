STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Just being overweight can lead to sleep apnea', say experts

A study by doctors said that the condition of difficulty in breathing while asleep is increasingly becoming common due to lifestyle factors like weight gain.

Published: 20th March 2021 08:52 AM

Sleep, insomnia, Sleeplessness

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One need not be obese on the BMI scale, but just being overweight can lead to the condition of sleep apnea, say experts at AIG Hospitals on the occasion of World Sleep Day.

The condition of difficulty in breathing while asleep is increasingly becoming common due to lifestyle factors like weight gain, a study by doctors at the hospital points out. The team observed 30 patients for one month to study the phenomenon.

"A significant number of them were overweight and not necessarily obese. Yet they had obstruction in breathing. This implies that changed lifestyles are not just leading to diabetes and BP etc, but also to Obstructive Sleep Apnea," explained Dr Srinivas Kishore S, Director Department of Otorhinolaryngology.

While obesity remains a major reason, just being overweight can also add pressure to the skeletal systems and create issues of snoring and apnea. "Some people have obstructions in the air pipe and may also have structural issues in their facial bones. Whatever be the case, the condition can greatly impact the quality of life, attention span, mood, and energy levels," added Dr Kishore.

"A multi-disciplinary team can tackle this conditiom with various treatment measures," added Dr Vishwanath Gella, Director Department of Pulmonary medicine.

Rough nights

  • 7 per cent In India; roughly 7 per cent of men suffer from Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

  • 4 per cent of women are also affected

