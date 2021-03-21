STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Beauty sleep: All about night creams

Night creams generally come with a thicker consistency than daytime creams and contain Coenzyme Q10, as well as hyaluronic acid - all promoters of epidermal cell regeneration.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sleep, sleeping

For representational purposes

In 1868, novelist Louisa May Alcott wrote in one of her stories: "Go and get your beauty sleep that you may dazzle the natives tomorrow." It holds true even now. While you’re blissfully tucked in, that night cream has been helping your skin regenerate and rejuvenate.

What happens while you snooze

Night creams generally come with a thicker consistency than daytime creams. They are retinol-based and contain Coenzyme Q10, as well as hyaluronic acid - all promoters of epidermal cell regeneration.

Production of collagen as well as the battle against free radicals is also tackled during night time. Night creams significantly increase skin hydration, which leads to the stability of the cutaneous barrier, also known as the humectant property of the cream. The right cream offers relevant benefits. 

  • Dry skin: In order to treat flaky and tight skin, creams containing humectants such as hyaluronic acid, as well as emollients such as squalene (or oils) are recommended. 

  • Oily and acne-prone skin: Such skin types are likely to feel greasy in the mornings and also have clogged pores. A light-textured cream containing exfoliating agents such as glycolic or lactic acid works best. It is important to not deprive the skin of too much oil, as it results in an even greater 

  • Secretion of oils.

  • Sensitive skin: Such skins are generally prone to itchiness, redness and allergic reactions, making it imperative to repair the protective layer of the skin and subsequently hydrate it. Creams containing sandalwood and saffron are a great choice.

  • Mature skin: Exactly as the name suggests, such skins are lined with wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Creams containing Vitamin A or peptides offer good anti-ageing properties that fight free radicals and boost collagen production.

Having said that, it is wise to not expect miracles after the first application of any type of cream. Skincare is an intricate process that yields promising results only with consistency and adequate care. 

(The author is CMD, Shahnaz Husain and Group)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Night creams Coenzyme Q10
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp