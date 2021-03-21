Beauty sleep: All about night creams

Shahnaz Husain By

In 1868, novelist Louisa May Alcott wrote in one of her stories: "Go and get your beauty sleep that you may dazzle the natives tomorrow." It holds true even now. While you’re blissfully tucked in, that night cream has been helping your skin regenerate and rejuvenate.

What happens while you snooze

Night creams generally come with a thicker consistency than daytime creams. They are retinol-based and contain Coenzyme Q10, as well as hyaluronic acid - all promoters of epidermal cell regeneration.

Production of collagen as well as the battle against free radicals is also tackled during night time. Night creams significantly increase skin hydration, which leads to the stability of the cutaneous barrier, also known as the humectant property of the cream. The right cream offers relevant benefits.

Dry skin: In order to treat flaky and tight skin, creams containing humectants such as hyaluronic acid, as well as emollients such as squalene (or oils) are recommended.

Oily and acne-prone skin: Such skin types are likely to feel greasy in the mornings and also have clogged pores. A light-textured cream containing exfoliating agents such as glycolic or lactic acid works best. It is important to not deprive the skin of too much oil, as it results in an even greater

Secretion of oils.

Sensitive skin: Such skins are generally prone to itchiness, redness and allergic reactions, making it imperative to repair the protective layer of the skin and subsequently hydrate it. Creams containing sandalwood and saffron are a great choice.

Mature skin: Exactly as the name suggests, such skins are lined with wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Creams containing Vitamin A or peptides offer good anti-ageing properties that fight free radicals and boost collagen production.

Having said that, it is wise to not expect miracles after the first application of any type of cream. Skincare is an intricate process that yields promising results only with consistency and adequate care.

(The author is CMD, Shahnaz Husain and Group)