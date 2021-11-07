STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Lend an ear to listen, not to hear

When a patient feels heard, cared for, understood and knows that the other person is truly engaged in their story, the healing starts that very moment.

Published: 07th November 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ears

For representational purposes

By Luke Coutinho
Express News Service

Listening is not a mere act, it’s a skill. We are talking about listening to understand, not just to reply, judge or offer a quick solution. Everybody wants to be heard, as listening heals deeply. It is extremely comforting. Anyone who has owned a pet, and has sat with them to share their thoughts and emotions, will root for this. Pets just listen. No interruptions whatsoever (well, maybe a few licks here and there but nothing else). Learn from them, for that’s how you should be.

With our experience of consulting over 9,000 patients across the world, we see how powerful the simple act of listening is. When a patient feels heard, cared for, understood and knows that the other person is truly engaged in their story, the healing starts that very moment. Patients begin to express from their heart immediately, they feel closer to you, and feel light and relieved. There is nothing more rejuvenating than this. But sadly, most of us don’t listen. We jump to offer advice or tell our stories instead. This doesn’t work for either of the people. All a person in pain wants is to know someone is interested in what they have to say. This is called compassionate listening.

Also, hearing and listening are not the same. Hearing is a physical act of perceiving sounds or someone’s voice. You could be hearing but not paying attention. Deep listening, on the other hand, is beyond hearing. It allows you to understand not just what’s spoken but also the things that aren’t. It helps you read between the lines. You pick up emotions, thought processes, energy, patterns, and begin to understand the mindset of a person.

Deep listening is not just for others, it is also for ourselves. We often look for solutions outside, but our body already has all the answers. For that, you just need to peak inside and listen without judgement. It will help you answer all your dilemmas... even little everyday things like how much you should eat, when you should eat, which foods suit you, which ones don’t, how much sleep you need, what makes you cranky, what makes you happy etc. It is a great way to understand yourself. So, the next time you want to find an answer, just stop and turn inwards.

Here are a few ways to listen deeply. 

✥ Practice patience first
✥ Avoid multitasking
✥ Resist offering answers or solutions
✥ Don’t be judgemental
✥ Avoid giving sympathy or empathy

The skill of deep listening is useful for, but not just limited to nutritionists, doctors and coaches. It is the key to successful relationships at home, work and between couples, personal growth, and how we feel about ourselves when going through life’s ups and downs. We speak to many people who tell us that they want to give back to society but are unsure about what they can do. Just lend an ear to somebody who needs it. You will change their life forever. 
    
(The author is a holistic lifestyle coach- Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine )

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Listening
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp