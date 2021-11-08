STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

New protein-based Covid vaccine doesn't need cold storage: Study

They said the new vaccine design, described in the PNAS journal, could help fill global vaccination gaps and could be applied to vaccines against other diseases.

Published: 08th November 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BOSTON: Scientists have developed a new protein-based vaccine candidate for COVID-19 that they say is much easier to produce and does not need refrigeration.

The research team at Boston Children's Hospital, US, noted that currently available Covid vaccines require cold storage and sophisticated manufacturing capacity, which makes it difficult to produce and distribute them widely, especially in less developed countries.

They said the new vaccine design, described in the PNAS journal, could help fill global vaccination gaps and could be applied to vaccines against other diseases.

The new vaccine candidate elicited strong immune responses against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and its variants in mice, the researchers said.

The vaccine was successfully freeze-dried and later reconstituted without losing efficacy, they said, adding it remained stable and potent for at least seven days at room temperature.

The new experimental COVID-19 vaccine is completely protein-based, making it easy for many facilities to manufacture, according to the researchers.

It has two components: antibodies derived from alpacas, known as nanobodies, and the portion of the virus's spike protein that it uses to enter the human cells, they said.

"We could also attach the whole spike protein or other parts of the virus," said study first author Novalia Pishesha.

"And we can change the vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 variants quickly and easily," Pishesha said.

In experiments in mice, the vaccine elicited robust humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2, stimulating high amounts of neutralising antibodies against the spike protein fragment.

It also elicited strong cellular immunity, stimulating the T helper cells that rally other immune defences, the researchers said.

Because the vaccine is a protein, rather than a messenger RNA like the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, it lends itself much more to large-scale manufacturing, they said.

"We don't need a lot of the fancy technology and expertise that you need to make an mRNA vaccine," said Thibault Harmand, co-first author of the study.

"Skilled workers are currently a bottleneck for production of the COVID vaccine, whereas biopharma has a lot of experience producing protein-based therapeutics at scale," Harmand explained.

The new technology could potentially enable production of the vaccine at many sites around the world, close to where it would be used, the researchers said.

They have filed a patent on their technology, and hope to engage biotech or pharmaceutical companies to take their work into further testing and, eventually, a clinical trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp