STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

CanHeal: An embodiment of strength

Anchal Sharma from Delhi discusses surviving cancer and launching a portal for those battling this disease 

Published: 10th November 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer, cancer awareness, cancer recovery

November 7 is observed as the National Cancer Awareness Day. (Express Illustrations)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

The news of cancer came as a shock to Delhi’s Anchal Sharma (37). However, being diagnosed with breast cancer did not dampen her spirit. In fact, Sharma emerged optimistic, keen on battling the disease. She has now become an inspiration for a number of cancer fighters. Three days following National Cancer Awareness Day, we speak to Sharma about living with and beyond cancer, launching CanHeal, and more.

Tell us about your journey with cancer and battling this disease? 
The detection of breast cancer came at a time when my family was busy with my brother’s wedding preparations. After the initial shock, and on realising the enormity of the fight ahead, I geared up to win the battle against cancer—medically as well as socially—by continuing to live my life with the same enthusiasm.

I decided to treat cancer like any other disease. I would elevate the sombre atmosphere of the waiting hall for chemotherapy in the hospital by cracking jokes and telling amusing stories to fellow cancer fighters. I took pains to dress up well and put on make-up to look nice while going to the hospital for my regular treatment. The doctors and the nursing staff waited for the whiff of positivity and cheer that I brought with me. I endured numerous sessions of chemotherapy, spinal taps, surgeries, and life-threatening infections with positivity.

Helping others in their battle against cancer has now become the mission of my life.  

What motivated you to launch CanHeal? 
My own experience of the fight against cancer became a learning experience—you can either fight with the fear of losing or fight with the confidence of winning. I chose the latter. Conquering the disease motivated me to share my experience with others. I started conducting motivational sessions at various hospitals in Delhi when my treatment was ongoing. The positive response from my fellow patients encouraged me to expand my offerings.

During the treatment, I also realised that there is no offline or online outlet where the special needs of cancer fighters can be fully met. Only people who had access to global products were able to procure them easily, and that helped them fight the disease. There was thus, a huge gap. Henceforth, I started creating products; I made stylish, chemotherapy-friendly dresses, and creams for proper hydration of dry and chapped skin. One thing led to another, and the outcome was CanHeal. 

How does this portal strive to create a difference? 
Through CanHeal, I plan to make the fight against cancer easier for every patient. It aims to provide a vast range of organic and chemical-free products—personal care, clothing, accessories, nutraceuticals, healthy foods, and prosthesis—at a reasonable price. There is also the comfort of ordering from home and the assurance that these products are safe and appropriate for the special needs of cancer patients. Apart from this, we have also created a CanHeal community—a forum for those fighting cancer. Here, they can discuss problems and find solutions from fellow cancer fighters or experts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Cancer Awareness Day
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp