CanHeal: An embodiment of strength

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

The news of cancer came as a shock to Delhi’s Anchal Sharma (37). However, being diagnosed with breast cancer did not dampen her spirit. In fact, Sharma emerged optimistic, keen on battling the disease. She has now become an inspiration for a number of cancer fighters. Three days following National Cancer Awareness Day, we speak to Sharma about living with and beyond cancer, launching CanHeal, and more.

Tell us about your journey with cancer and battling this disease?

The detection of breast cancer came at a time when my family was busy with my brother’s wedding preparations. After the initial shock, and on realising the enormity of the fight ahead, I geared up to win the battle against cancer—medically as well as socially—by continuing to live my life with the same enthusiasm.

I decided to treat cancer like any other disease. I would elevate the sombre atmosphere of the waiting hall for chemotherapy in the hospital by cracking jokes and telling amusing stories to fellow cancer fighters. I took pains to dress up well and put on make-up to look nice while going to the hospital for my regular treatment. The doctors and the nursing staff waited for the whiff of positivity and cheer that I brought with me. I endured numerous sessions of chemotherapy, spinal taps, surgeries, and life-threatening infections with positivity.

Helping others in their battle against cancer has now become the mission of my life.

What motivated you to launch CanHeal?

My own experience of the fight against cancer became a learning experience—you can either fight with the fear of losing or fight with the confidence of winning. I chose the latter. Conquering the disease motivated me to share my experience with others. I started conducting motivational sessions at various hospitals in Delhi when my treatment was ongoing. The positive response from my fellow patients encouraged me to expand my offerings.

During the treatment, I also realised that there is no offline or online outlet where the special needs of cancer fighters can be fully met. Only people who had access to global products were able to procure them easily, and that helped them fight the disease. There was thus, a huge gap. Henceforth, I started creating products; I made stylish, chemotherapy-friendly dresses, and creams for proper hydration of dry and chapped skin. One thing led to another, and the outcome was CanHeal.

How does this portal strive to create a difference?

Through CanHeal, I plan to make the fight against cancer easier for every patient. It aims to provide a vast range of organic and chemical-free products—personal care, clothing, accessories, nutraceuticals, healthy foods, and prosthesis—at a reasonable price. There is also the comfort of ordering from home and the assurance that these products are safe and appropriate for the special needs of cancer patients. Apart from this, we have also created a CanHeal community—a forum for those fighting cancer. Here, they can discuss problems and find solutions from fellow cancer fighters or experts.