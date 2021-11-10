Diets to diagnoses: Meet health influencers of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the age of digital media, information spreads at the speed of light. Influencers, especially doctors, are making the most of social media to share information, tips and ways to lead a healthier life.

Experts are going all out with content and creativity as they seek to encourage people to shift to a healthier lifestyle. Rachel Dammala speaks to some top influencers in the field, who have been helping change the lives of their followers for the better

Need to build trust with followers

Dr Krishna Reddy Pingle, consultant radiologist, Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital

Another favourite blogger among Hyderabadis, Dr Krishna Reddy Pingle, says Gen Z is always looking for information and solutions that are just a click away. “Social media grants that freedom of there being no middlemen. Health is a crucial aspect of life and more people, post the pandemic, are looking to shift to healthier living,” he says. Krishna Reddy had contracted Covid-19 during the first week of the first wave last year. Back then, he recalls, people hadn’t fully understood the disease and the virus. “So, I began blogging about my experience of battling the notorious virus. Slowly, I started posting about fitness, wellness and healthy eating,” he says. Over time, the 40-year-old gained a good number of followers, who turned to him for inspiration. “When people see you practising what you preach and benefiting from it, they will sit up and take notice. My followers know I don’t share anything that I don’t know about or have no experience of. I don’t smoke, so I don’t talk about it. I drink once in a while, so I talk about drinking in moderation. Building that trust is key to blogging about health,” he shares.

Instagram: @dr.krp

Research, expertise is crucial

Dr Pragnya Chigurupati, breast oncologist & oncoplastic surgeon

Pragnya regularly shares posts on her Instagram page about breast cancer awareness. From diet plans to diagnosis, she has it all on her page. On how social media has been aiding awareness, she shares, “I realised that I could reach a wider audience via my Instagram posts than I ever could from my office. Everyone has got a social media account today, especially the younger generation. If one can spread awareness about the most important thing in life — health — through the platform, then why not! I recently had someone call me up from the Middle East regarding a query about breast cancer, that’s how far it can go!” But, the doc says not all information from every source on the Internet can be taken as the final word. “Research and expertise is crucial to raising awareness about health. Today, the number of followers has become the source of credibility for a doctor which, in my opinion, should not influence the patient. It should only be a method to bring about awareness and understanding of the issue/disease. Social media and Google can never replace the old-fashioned charm of in-person assessment,” she shares. Not all info from every source on the Internet can be taken as the final word, says Dr Pragnya Chigurupati.

Instagram: @drpragnyachigurupati

Helping new moms cope

Namrata Sadhvani, a mom-blogger

Social media has helped raise awareness about the tiniest to the most important of things. “When I was a new mother, I had nowhere to look to for credible information. That’s when I started journaling about my experience that helped several new moms. Pop culture seldom talks about the not-so-rosy lives of some moms, who battle postpartum depression and various other health issues,” she says. Mothers are often portrayed as devis and self-sacrificial beings, that’s why Namrata took to social media to talk to women. “I wanted to tell them that there are issues and that these are normal. Knowing they’re not alone removes a whole baggage of pressure laid on them.” As she’s not a medical professional, she only shares her experiences and not medical advice on her blog.

Instagram: @namratabs

Spreading the word

Swati Jagadish, sex educator and psychologist

Popular influencer, sexual health educator and psychologist Swati Jagadish, who you most probably know as @mayas_amma on Instagram, says she’s only giving back what she has learnt from various groups she had been part of, as a new mom, seven years ago. “I had benefited from these groups and thought more people needed to share information with each other about breastfeeding, weaning, gentle parenting and menstrual cups,” she says. Swati started blogging on Facebook and joined Instagram four years ago. Ever since, she has been putting up content about what she learnt as a lactation counsellor, and gradually moved to sexual education. “I realised how Indian homes shushed such an important topic,” she says. Swati is now gearing up to speak about the importance and need for sex education at the upcoming InfluencerCon 2021 by IndiaJoy which will be held virtually on November 18.

Instagram: @mayas_amma

Women’s health is important too

Chhaya Pandey, founder of Hyderabad Mommies

The digital age has helped many women, both homemakers and working moms who barely have time to interact with other mothers, to learn a thing or two about women’s health issues, parenting and more. “In India, a woman looking after herself is rarely encouraged. Her family is all she has to give to and live for. Thanks to social media, we were able to help thousands of women understand the importance of looking after their own health first. We hold Wellness Wednesday sessions, where the participants learn by asking and answering each other’s questions. We invite specialists and experts from various fields to talk about health issues,” she says. Chhaya recently concluded a session on bone health too.

Instagram: @hyderabadmommies



