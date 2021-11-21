Delhiites sprint through history for health

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

The feeling of sprinting without inhibitions has enhanced the mental and physical well-being of many in the city. "This euphoria you get from running, you do not get from any other recreation," shares Sangeeta Shiledar from Gurugram.

Similarly, for East of Kailash resident Tarun Walecha (51), running came as a revelation. Although a self-proclaimed sports enthusiast since childhood, Walecha - an architect by profession - discovered running late in his life.

"I had heard about the Delhi Half Marathon and got excited about participating in it," he shares. That one decision spurred a passion in him for the sport. Seeing a dearth of organised running groups in the city, Walecha started RunXtreme, a social media community for runners, in 2015. The idea was to initiate new runners and guide them through the sport.

Along with training, the community also organises regular marathons. RunXtreme will be conducting the 'Delhi Heritage Run', a 21 km heritage run, today. The half-marathon will begin at Lodhi Garden from 6 am and will cover 21 heritage monuments around Delhi only to end at Fatehpuri Masjid in Old Delhi.

Walecha says that the end of the run will be celebrated by feasting on Purani Dilli delicacies. "This, I feel, is a fun incentive; to get a reward after finishing a feat," he quips.

Heritage with a twist

Like many others from Delhi, Walecha has always been in awe of its rich heritage. "When I was young, I used to run around the streets. I feel like the city has grown and changed with me," he says.

Walecha is of the opinion that many might not have experienced the city like he has. This run is, therefore, an attempt at compiling the eight cities that make up Delhi, all while bringing the exhilaration that one experiences with running.

Shivani Singh from Gurugram, who has taken up running as a hobby since 1997, mentions how this run integrates two of her passions - running and the documentation of culture and heritage. "I love to photograph heritage spaces. It is exciting to see both my passions merging in this run. Being able to capture all the monuments of the city while being on foot feels extremely rewarding," she says.