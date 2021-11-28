STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review | Hair’s some healing

A small bottle arrived in the mail. At first, it was hard to believe that it was capable of such greatness. Pahadi Maati is an organic brand of natural hair oils.

Published: 28th November 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

hair care

For representational purposes

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

A small bottle arrived in the mail. At first, it was hard to believe that it was capable of such greatness. Pahadi Maati is an organic brand of natural hair oils. It reduced hygral fatigue considerably. I stopped feeling the gumminess in my hair after washing it.

The oil effectively controlled frizz as it moisturised the scalp and protected it from dryness. The best part is that one does not need to condition the hair post a hair wash (as advised by the founder of the brand) because the lubrication provided from the oil is enough. The oil reduces coarseness (if any) over time. 

Another interesting product from Pahadi Maati is the dry shampoo powder. You take a small amount, dissolve it into water (preferably warm, not hot), and rub it on your scalp. It may take a few extra seconds to lather up. The main benefit is that it does not contain any binding agent or preservatives. 

Pahadi Maati hair oil Price: Rs 150 for 20 ml

Pahadi Maati dry shampoo powder Price: Rs 150 for 120 gram

Availability: Instagram and Facebook

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hair care hair oil
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp