3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life

NEW DELHI: Two teenage girls suffering from spinal deformity were operated upon using an integrated system of 3D imaging and minimally invasive robotics procedure, said Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) hospital on Wednesday.

The facility claimed that it has become the first healthcare facility in the country to integrate 3D imaging system O-Arm with MAZOR X Stealth Edition, the most advanced minimally-invasive robotics procedure, for spinal, orthopaedic and neurological conditions.

A 13-year-old girl was diagnosed with early onset acquired thoracic scoliosis that bent her at 85 degrees. Another 16-year-old girl was suffering from spinal TB since 2018 and had difficulty in walking following tuberculosis treatment due to weakness in the lower limbs.

"The surgery combining robotics and O-Arm not only helped in improving the accuracy of inserting screws during the surgeries, it also lowered their risk of paralysis as well as exposure to radiation, blood loss and postoperative pain," the statement said.

Explaining the rationale behind starting the new robotics surgery procedure, Dr HS Chhabra, Medical Director and Chief of Spine at the hospital, said the spine is the central support structure of the body and hub of several important nerves travelling to other parts of the body and a wrong or extra cut can affect the patient for life.

By combining O-arm with robotics, doctors were able to monitor the site of the surgery and its progress in real-time. In both the ISIC cases, doctors and the surgical team were able see the images of the site displayed on a large mobile viewing station before, during and after the surgery.

This happened through a patient connection platform – a set of biocompatible devices that rigidly fix the robotic arm to the patient’s skeletal anatomy during surgery through a stable, solid metal extension ensuring precision and accuracy.

Organ donation: Three lives saved

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old ailing man, who himself had received an organ two weeks ago at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) in Gurgaon, on Wednesday donated his liver and kidneys to three patients after he was declared brain dead.

The organs were allotted by National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), to a recipient at FMRI, and two patients at private hospitals in Delhi, the hospital authorities said.