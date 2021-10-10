STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 per cent of breast cancer cases detected too late in Telangana, finds study

To find the cancer early on, doctors says that women must regularly examine their breasts to detect anything unusual. 

Nearly 60 per cent of the women, who came in for breast cancer treatment, came at the stage when it had spread to locoregion. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer affecting women in Telangana with 35 per cent of cases being those of breast cancer, reports a latest study by the ICMR and the National Center for Disease Informatics and Research. 

Another disconcerting fact revealed by the study is the late identification of the stages of these cancers as most of them are being diagnosed at the locoregional stage (where the cancer has spread beyond the breast to the armpit region). According to the study, nearly 60 per cent of the women, who came in for breast cancer treatment, came at the stage when it had spread to locoregion, as compared to only 32 per cent who came at the localised stage. 

“There are three stages of cancer — starting from localised, to locoregional to distant metastasis. If the patient comes in at the localised stage, with treatment and intervention, the cancer is treatable and could also be curable,” said Dr G Sadashivudu, HOD, Medical Oncology, NIMS Hospital. To find the cancer early on, doctors says that women must regularly examine their breasts to detect anything unusual. 

“Usually after the age of 45, it is crucial for all women to routinely get a breast examination done. Incase of women who have had a past history of breast cancer, they must begin these tests 5 to 10 years before their family member was detected, so for instance if a woman’s mother was detected with cancer at the age of 45, ideally the woman must begin breast examinations from the age of 30-35,” he added. Prevention is also integral to this, and could be done by maintaining ideal body weight, avoiding alcohol and smoking. 

