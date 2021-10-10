STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Magnetic accuracy for limb control 

Examining new research from across the world.

Published: 10th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

The use of robotics make things precise, and therefore, will help in the better function of the prosthetic limbs.

The use of robotics make things precise, and therefore, will help in the better function of the prosthetic limbs.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Name of study: Magnetomicrometry can provide fast and accurate muscle measurements

By who and where: MIT Media Lab, USA  

What does it say?
✥ An alternative approach called magnetomicrometry (MM) uses magnets for better control of prosthetic limbs. 
✥ After inserting small magnetic beads into muscle tissue, practitioners can accurately measure the length of a muscle as it contracts. 
✥ Within milliseconds, this measurement can be relayed to a robotic prosthesis within.

For Excellent innovation 

Dr Srikanth V, Consultant, Plastic, Reconstructive and Cosmetic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru

The use of robotics make things precise, and therefore, will help in the better function of the prosthetic limbs. Magnetic field data used in this procedure is quite accurate as compared to conventional leads that get displaced over time. It is also a less invasive approach for electric activity pickup. Insertion of magnetic beads is a relatively simple process and considering there is a huge demand for prosthetic limbs in our country, especially younger amputees, this technology will be of great help. There is no radiation hazard. 

Against exercise caution 

Dr Prashanth Dhanraj, Consultant Orthopedic surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad

It needs precise calculations and calibration, which is difficult to achieve through magnetomicrometry, since the variables of muscle control for strength and movement are many. This device is quite sensitive and should be kept away from MRI-like devices. Insertion of the beads may require a surgical procedure and should be done aseptically. Availability of this is limited, making it costly. The muscle may have 
a ‘foreign body reactions’ which may lead to fibrosis and tissue reaction. 


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Magnetomicrometry prosthetic limbs MIT Media Lab Dr Prashanth Dhanraj
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp