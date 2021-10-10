mCaffeine Product Review: Caffeine kick in beauty rituals 

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Back in 2015 there was no other brand that sold caffeinated personal care. There are hardly any even today, which is why mCaffeine rules the segment. I recently tried their Coffee Moment Kit and the Coffee-Bean Gift Kit. The first box comes with Naked & Raw Coffee Body Scrub made with coffee and cold-pressed coconut oil. There is also a coffee face wash with white water lily and Arabica coffee.

The face scrub packs in Vitamin E, and Arabica coffee. The white cotton towel and wooden spatula are thoughtful additions to the kit. Coffee is a natural exfoliator. It is replete with antioxidants, which over time, fight free radicals that lead to cell damage.

Ache is a serious cosmetic concern among young women and I think the stimulants and chlorogenic acids present in coffee should help. Using coffee from your kitchen as a face and body scrub can be messy. The coarseness of coffee can cause abrasions in the skin. I find coffee products a convenient way to incorporate the merits of coffee into my routine.

The second product was a set of soaps—Espresso™ Coffee Bathing Bar, Cappuccino™ Coffee Bathing Bar & Latte™ and Coffee Bathing Bar, made of Arabica coffee. The pack comes with a wooden soap dish. With regular use, I noticed a reduction in tanning and sunburn. mCaffeine is one of my favourite brands but I will say this—it is not for everybody. If the strong smell of coffee triggers a headache or anxiety, these products aren’t for you.

Coffee-Bean Gift Kit Price: Rs 929

Coffee Moment Kit Price: Rs 1,225

Availability: Mcaffeine.com; leading online portals

