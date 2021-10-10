STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

mCaffeine Product Review: Caffeine kick in beauty rituals 

Back in 2015 there was no other brand that sold caffeinated personal care. There are hardly any even today, which is why mCaffeine rules the segment.

Published: 10th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Coffee is the latest trending ingredient in skincare.

Coffee is the latest trending ingredient in skincare.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Back in 2015 there was no other brand that sold caffeinated personal care. There are hardly any even today, which is why mCaffeine rules the segment. I recently tried their Coffee Moment Kit and the Coffee-Bean Gift Kit. The first box comes with Naked & Raw Coffee Body Scrub made with coffee and cold-pressed coconut oil. There is also a coffee face wash with white water lily and Arabica coffee.

The face scrub packs in Vitamin E, and Arabica coffee. The white cotton towel and wooden spatula are thoughtful additions to the kit. Coffee is a natural exfoliator. It is replete with antioxidants, which over time, fight free radicals that lead to cell damage.

Ache is a serious cosmetic concern among young women and I think the stimulants and chlorogenic acids present in coffee should help. Using coffee from your kitchen as a face and body scrub can be messy. The coarseness of coffee can cause abrasions in the skin. I find coffee products a convenient way to incorporate the merits of coffee into my routine.

The second product was a set of soaps—Espresso™ Coffee Bathing Bar, Cappuccino™ Coffee Bathing Bar & Latte™ and Coffee Bathing Bar, made of Arabica coffee. The pack comes with a wooden soap dish. With regular use, I noticed a reduction in tanning and sunburn. mCaffeine is one of my favourite brands but I will say this—it is not for everybody. If the strong smell of coffee triggers a headache or anxiety, these products aren’t for you.

Coffee-Bean Gift Kit Price: Rs 929

Coffee Moment Kit Price: Rs 1,225

Availability:  Mcaffeine.com; leading  online portals
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mCaffeine product review Coffee Moment Kit Coffee Bean Gift Kit Coffee Body Scrub Coffee Bathing Bar
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp