STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Tap into your memory's fullest potential

A simple hack to help you retain vital information longer than you think you could.
 

Published: 10th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

The opposite of this is also true, which is why if there is a negative stimulus such as an accident, loss, tragedy or pain, it gets locked up in our long-term memory.

The opposite of this is also true, which is why if there is a negative stimulus such as an accident, loss, tragedy or pain, it gets locked up in our long-term memory.

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Your memory has been failing you. It started with small, insignificant things but now you’re all over the place. You can’t seem to remember big events. Birthdays are being forgotten regularly. You are unable to recall where your house keys are kept. Several factors lead to forgetfulness. The most common ones are age, health issues, substance abuse, insomnia among others. Covid-19 has been said to lead to, and aggravate memory loss in addition to increasing the risk of cognitive decline. Whatever the reason may be, a simple technique could help save the day.

The next time you want to remember something, couple it with a positive experience and go off to sleep, according to neuroscientists at the University of Geneva in Switzerland. Sweet and simple, isn’t it? But what’s at play here?

Let’s begin by understanding what drives human actions. “The first thing is a necessity. Anything we perceive as important for survival comes within this category. Some examples are food, water, shelter, sleep, air, and protection from danger. The second is rewards,” says Delhi-based cognitive psychologist Meghna Desai. “We need a strong motivation to remember something. The brain’s ‘reward pathways’ that are responsible for triggering a happy feeling and activating its pleasure centres, give as an impetus to our brain’s memory channels, thus helping it remember events, people and situations.”

Not just the rewards but also the anticipation of rewards affects memory. As a simple experiment, the next time you want to remember something, just eat that delicious dessert or your favourite pizza. “Then the brain will see the food (positive stimulus) as a reward. The brain will now associate the food with the event and you won’t have to worry about forgetting anything again,” says Desai. This technique improves retention too.

The reward system itself works with a powerful neurotransmitter called dopamine—a communicator or a chemical messenger. Your body naturally makes it and in cases that it doesn’t, medication assists this process. In short, dopamine helps us feel pleasure and is an essential component in the reward system. “Dopamine-producing neurons found in the ventral tegmental area of the brain exchange messages with those found in the nucleus accumbens, thus further reinforcing reward pathways,” says Pune-based psychiatrist Dr Metali Ahuja.

This technique is useful to people across the board—employees, medical practitioners, students, children—as it helps in storing and retrieving information. If done correctly, it can especially help the elderly population. If you want them to remember an important event, a significant date, or a person, or even something as simple as remembering to take their medication on time, attach it with a reward. And it doesn’t have to be just food. It could be simple things such as acknowledgement, appreciation, or even turning mundane things into playful activities.

The opposite of this is also true, which is why if there is a negative stimulus such as an accident, loss, tragedy or pain, it gets locked up in our long-term memory, striking back the moment there is a similar event. “Our brains are built to protect us. It’s always in survival mode. It collects information in the form of memory to caution us from a perceived threat,” says Ahuja. With this little brain trick, memory can be your friend. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Memory tips Ways to improve memory University of Geneva Switzerland Dopamine Neurotransmitters
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp