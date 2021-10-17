Product Review

Ayesha Singh By

For the Love of Good Skin

There is little to not love about Love Earth, a brand that stands for all things herbal and organic. My first introduction to the brand was through its rose water, which had both cosmetic and medicinal use. From their new collection, I picked up the Vitamin C sunscreen for its matte finish. I chose an SPF-50, which provided a good barrier against UVA and UVB rays. It sticks well to the skin and does not grease out.

I also tried the 24K gold oil control moisturising gel, which turned out to be light, gentle and supportive towards my allergy-prone skin. Hydration was optimum. The organic lip scrub tacked dryness but only for a short period. It did not have long-lasting restorative properties. The 24K gold glass face oil didn’t live up to expectations either. Its claims of reducing dullness and dark circles went in vain. The Jade face roller was one of the best products as with regular use, I noticed a remarkable reduction in puffiness.

The 24K gold oil control moisturising gel Price: Rs 449

Jade face roller Price: Rs 1,450

Vitamin C sunscreen SPF-50 Price: Rs 599

Organic lip scrub Price: Rs 399

24K gold glass face oil Price: Rs 599

—Ayesha Singh