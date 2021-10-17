STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review

There is little to not love about Love Earth, a brand that stands for all things herbal and organic.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

For the Love of Good Skin
There is little to not love about Love Earth, a brand that stands for all things herbal and organic. My first introduction to the brand was through its rose water, which had both cosmetic and medicinal use. From their new collection, I picked up the Vitamin C sunscreen for its matte finish. I chose an SPF-50, which provided a good barrier against UVA and UVB rays. It sticks well to the skin and does not grease out.

I also tried the 24K gold oil control moisturising gel, which turned out to be light, gentle and supportive towards my allergy-prone skin. Hydration was optimum. The organic lip scrub tacked dryness but only for a short period. It did not have long-lasting restorative properties. The 24K gold glass face oil didn’t live up to expectations either. Its claims of reducing dullness and dark circles went in vain. The Jade face roller was one of the best products as with regular use, I noticed a remarkable reduction in puffiness. 

The 24K gold oil control moisturising gel Price: Rs 449

Jade face roller Price: Rs 1,450

Vitamin C sunscreen SPF-50 Price: Rs 599

Organic lip scrub Price: Rs 399

24K gold glass face oil Price: Rs 599

—Ayesha Singh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp