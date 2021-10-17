STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Seeds of Good Health

Both these seeds are a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids, from the plant kingdom (alpha linolenic acid) and work as weight management warriors.

Published: 17th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Healthy seeds

Healthy seeds

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

Call it the sheer versatility of the small powerhouses. Seeds bring good health with every bite. In their tiny frame, they carry a world of benefits - vitamins, minerals, fats, protein, fibre, antioxidants, monounsaturated fats, Omega 3 acids and more.

Have them salted, roasted, mild or fiery. Says Pune-based nutritionist, dietician and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, Dr Rohini Patil, "Fibre-rich flaxseeds bring in magnesium, selenium and phosphorus. Their anti-inflammatory properties guard against cancer and heart diseases. Chia comes complete with plant-based sources of Omega 3 fatty acids, keeping you feeling full due to liquid absorption properties."

Both these seeds are a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids, from the plant kingdom (alpha linolenic acid) and work as weight management warriors. "The Omega 3 fatty acids bring in numerous health benefits: in lowering cholesterol, blood sugar, cancer-risks, and protecting your heart. Also, since chia seeds absorb up to 10 times their weight in water, they can be made into a gel and used as a vegan substitute for egg," explains dietitian Vidhi Chawla of Fisico Diet Clinic in Delhi.

Pumpkin seeds are immunity boosters that sashay in as 'pepitas'. "These seeds are the richest in zinc, an essential for working on weight loss. Bake in the oven, season with chilli, turmeric, or salt, or roast and munch. Selenium-rich sesame seeds with their lignan content are stress busters, reduce inflammation, and better the quality of sex hormones in the body," adds Chawla.  

Sunflower seeds reduce free radicals in the body. They come charged with minerals, Vitamins B and E, and antioxidants that streamline instances of heart disease and diabetes. "Hemp is a silent champion with its potassium, Vitamin E and Omega 6 content," says Chawla.

"Hemp hearts are regarded as a complete protein since all nine essential amino acids are present in them. It is a vegetarian must, with an amino acid profile similar to that of egg whites. Chia and hemp seeds are great energy boosters," Chawla adds.

While every mouthful brings in the bounty, it is often better to munch on soaked seeds. Says Dr Patil, "Keeping the seeds dipped in water reduces the risk of tannin consumption. Sprouted seeds are healthier and help in weight loss."

Activated seeds have been bio-activated through a simple process of soaking them in water for a predetermined amount of time, followed by draining and dehydrating. "This process activates the phytic acid that makes the nutrients inside seeds readily available for absorption in the body. The absorption of protein, iron, zinc, and calcium thus increases," Dr Patil adds.

Menstrual benefits

While there is no documented research to prove this, seed cycling is believed to simplify the menstrual cycle. Eating different types of seeds at different times of the menstrual cycle supports optimal estrogen and progesterone balance.

"Seed cycling proposes balancing estrogen and progesterone via phytoestrogens, zinc, selenium, and Vitamin E. Plant lignans can have a minor effect on oestrogen levels, and flax seeds have been linked to increased cycle length and decreased breast pain,"  says Vidhi Chawla of Fisico Diet Clinic, Delhi.

"Pumpkin, sesame, flax and sunflower promote a decrease in ovulation pain and menstrual cramps. Pumpkin and flax seeds better estrogen levels. Sesame seeds also help in boosting progesterone production as they are rich in zinc and Vitamin E," adds Dr Rohini Patil, CEO, Nutracy Lifestyle, Pune.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omega 3 Antioxidants Vitamins Nutracy Lifestyle Healthy seeds
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp