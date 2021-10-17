STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

The 'Stand' on Losing Weight

Name of study: Association between standing and insulin sensitivity By who and where: University of Finland, Turku Pet Centre,  and UKK Institute, Finland

Published: 17th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

overweight, obese

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

Name of study: Association between standing and insulin sensitivity

By who and where: University of Finland, Turku Pet Centre, and UKK Institute, Finland

What does it say?

  • Standing more than sitting prevents chronic diseases.

  • It improves insulin function, which is a key hormone for energy, metabolism, and blood sugar regulation.

  • It increases alertness and helps burn calories. The chances of getting diabetes and heart problems reduce. 

For: Be on your feet to stay fit

Dr HK Chopra, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Medanta Moolchand Heart Institute, Delhi

Sitting for prolonged hours leads to a calorie pile-up. Just by standing more, you can burn a lot of it. Standing longer enhances insulin sensitivity and decreases the risk of coronary artery disease and diabetes. When there is insulin resistance, the cells of our body don't respond normally to the insulin hormone, and therefore, the glucose remains in the blood instead of going to the cells.

With more standing, there is an increase in blood sugar levels. It has been documented that standing leads to weight reduction, which in turn, assists in decreasing bad cholesterol, TG and sympathetic activity. 

Against: You need a lot more 

Dr Manjunath Malige, Chief Endocrinologist and Diabetologist,  Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Standing is not a sufficient form of physical activity. The body’s metabolic rate depends on different factors, including a person’s genetic predisposition, diet, and lifestyle habits. Excessive amounts of fat in the body in diabetic individuals affect how insulin functions and, therefore, lead to insulin resistance.

This is why it is important for diabetic individuals to lead an active lifestyle and especially lose belly fat. A 70 kg person who stands for about an hour will burn about 160 calories, whereas they would burn about 120 calories for the same time spent sitting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Weight loss Overweight Insulin sensitivity Dr HK Chopra Dr Manjunath Malige
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp