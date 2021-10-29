Cancer: Women should focus on their health

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) president Jaya Mohan said the prevalence of cancer among women has increased over the past 2 years.She participated in a cancer awareness programme held at Electric Traction Training Centre in Satyanarayanapuram here on Thursday.

Jaya Mohan said, as the entire world was reeling under the Covid pandemic for the last two years, women neglected many other life threatening diseases like cancer and did not undergo regular screening and checkups. She added, “As women take care of every family member in the house, they should also focus on their health and wellness, primarily to lead a happy life.” Cancer in the initial stages can be beaten easily through regular self screening and routine checkups, she added. SCRWWO vice-president Dr K Sarada, along with the executive committee present at the event, distributed health kits to the women contract employees.