STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Do yoga and sleep tight

Yoga plays a major role when it comes to ensuring one’s wellbeing in India.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image of a person doing yoga.

Representative image of a person doing yoga.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yoga plays a major role when it comes to ensuring one’s wellbeing in India. The relationship between wellbeing and a good night’s sleep has also been proven time and again. Yoga expert Sanjana Taneja Dixit believes that practising yoga a few hours before hitting the bed is a brilliant way to ease the body of all tension and ensure a sound seven hours of sleep.

 “Incorporating some relaxing yoga exercises in your nighttime routine can improve the quality and duration of your sleep. This is especially beneficial for light-sleepers, those suffering from insomnia or have just a few hours to sleep,” she says. Use supportive props such as bolsters, chairs and blocks to do these exercises mentioned below and breathe. Check out these mudras and asanas to sleep tight. 

Supta Badhakon
This pose eases the tension in your hips and groin area. Be cautious if you have knee, hip or groin injuries

Ananda Balasana
This helps relax all the cells and organs, while working on the nervous system

Balasana
The resting pose provides a sense of calm and stability. Be cautious if you have hip or knee injuries

Uttanasana
This forward bend allows you to relax your neck and gently stretch your hamstrings, calves and hips. Be careful if you have a back injury

Legs-on-the-chair pose
At the end of the day, especially if your job involves long hours of standing, your feet and ankles can get swollen. This simple pose helps recirculate the blood flow

Arsha Uttanasana
This is a modification of the standing forward bend, which helps stretch the mid-back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supta Badhakon Ananda Balasana Balasana Uttanasana Arsha Uttanasana
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp