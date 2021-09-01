Do yoga and sleep tight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yoga plays a major role when it comes to ensuring one’s wellbeing in India. The relationship between wellbeing and a good night’s sleep has also been proven time and again. Yoga expert Sanjana Taneja Dixit believes that practising yoga a few hours before hitting the bed is a brilliant way to ease the body of all tension and ensure a sound seven hours of sleep.

“Incorporating some relaxing yoga exercises in your nighttime routine can improve the quality and duration of your sleep. This is especially beneficial for light-sleepers, those suffering from insomnia or have just a few hours to sleep,” she says. Use supportive props such as bolsters, chairs and blocks to do these exercises mentioned below and breathe. Check out these mudras and asanas to sleep tight.

Supta Badhakon

This pose eases the tension in your hips and groin area. Be cautious if you have knee, hip or groin injuries

Ananda Balasana

This helps relax all the cells and organs, while working on the nervous system

Balasana

The resting pose provides a sense of calm and stability. Be cautious if you have hip or knee injuries

Uttanasana

This forward bend allows you to relax your neck and gently stretch your hamstrings, calves and hips. Be careful if you have a back injury

Legs-on-the-chair pose

At the end of the day, especially if your job involves long hours of standing, your feet and ankles can get swollen. This simple pose helps recirculate the blood flow

Arsha Uttanasana

This is a modification of the standing forward bend, which helps stretch the mid-back.