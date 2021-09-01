STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serum spell

Most of their serums are lightweight and easily absorbed, making them a perfect choice for oily, acne-prone skin.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sharmistha Ghosal
Express News Service

When innerwear and loungewear brand Clovia decided to enter the wellness market early this year, its aim was to offer cruelty-free vegan Ayurvedic formulations made with safe and natural ingredients for busy working women. “We have always been a solutions-oriented brand and started off with providing solutions for post-pregnancy woes such as hair fall, dull skin, stretch marks, acne and dryness with products like stretch mark oils, nipple butter and face masks among others,” says Neha Kant, founder of Clovia.

Neha Kant

After a great response to that, the label is back with a whole new range of face serums. “We have introduced eight variants of face serums enriched with Ayurvedic goodness and age-defying properties that lighten the skin while keeping it nourished and hydrated,” adds the entrepreneur.

The range includes Pure Silver Shine, 24K Pure Gold, Radiant, Retinol, Oil Control, Anti-Ageing to Anti-Acne serums filled with natural extracts like orange peel oil, castor oil, watermelon, sandalwood, aloe vera juice, grape seed extract, beetroot, lychee extract, ashwagandha extract and goat milk. “These serums help regulate oil production, acne prevention, boost skin cell regeneration, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, besides lending a natural glow to the skin,” says Neha.

Most of their serums are lightweight and easily absorbed, making them a perfect choice for oily, acne-prone skin. “Before selecting a face serum one should always check for the right ingredients. Serums rich in vitamin C are recommended for skin-brightening. Those who have acne issues should go for serums that are enriched in tea tree oil and aloe vera. For anti-ageing solutions, one should opt for serums with saffron oil extracts,” advises Neha.

Besides the new range of serums, Clovia also has a comprehensive solution for monsoon woes comprising an anti-acne face wash, Multani mitti face mask and the therapeutic matcha green tea face mask. “We are adding a range of serums aimed at skin health with natural collagen, peptides and protein and will also introduce a range of under-eye serums to treat under-eye bags and dark circles naturally,” Neha adds.
