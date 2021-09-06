Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new study done by researchers from Northwestern University has evaluated the body’s response to the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly in comparison to natural immunity and emerging variants.

Among other things, the study sheds light on why choosing to skip a vaccine dose or waiting for natural immunity can backfire spectacularly.

Experts in the state also warned that skipping the second dose is not a good idea as there are a few cases in rural Karnataka of people who seem to have skipped the second dose, especially the ones who have been infected with Covid-19 after the first dose.

“We have seen such cases in the state too. Many people are not aware that there is a difference between naturally-infected and vaccine-induced antigen development. The vaccine-induced one has a far higher immunogenic response. We must definitely not miss the second dose,” Dr Manjunath CN, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, said.

Interestingly, in the Northwestern University study, researchers opine that some people are operating under the mistaken belief that it is ideal to contract Covid-19 and develop natural immunity to the disease.

Aside from the obvious problem that this would require getting sick and taking the massive risk associated with Covid-19, the resulting natural protection may be far less robust than hoped.

Agreeing with the study, Dr Manjunath also said that catching the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not automatically guarantee the patient a high level of protective antibodies.

The researchers warned that people who previously had the disease won’t necessarily experience a “robust” response to the first vaccine dose, underscoring the need to get the second dose.

In Karnataka, 3.35 crore people have been administered with the first dose of vaccine and only 1.11 crore of them have been given their second dose.

According to health officials, while many have deferred taking their second dose after getting infected with Covid-19, some have even forgotten the dates.

Officials have apparently been dialling people and asking them to come for their second jab.

“We have started calling those whose second dose is due. We are requesting them to take the second dose immediately. We will give priority to second dose recipients so that they do not have to wait for long,” an official said.