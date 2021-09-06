STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study

Interestingly, in the Northwestern University study, researchers opine that some people are operating under the mistaken belief that it is ideal to contract Covid-19 and develop natural immunity.

Published: 06th September 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new study done by researchers from Northwestern University has evaluated the body’s response to the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly in comparison to natural immunity and emerging variants. 

Among other things, the study sheds light on why choosing to skip a vaccine dose or waiting for natural immunity can backfire spectacularly.

Experts in the state also warned that skipping the second dose is not a good idea as there are a few cases in rural Karnataka of people who seem to have skipped the second dose, especially the ones who have been infected with Covid-19 after the first dose.

“We have seen such cases in the state too. Many people are not aware that there is a difference between naturally-infected and vaccine-induced antigen development. The vaccine-induced one has a far higher immunogenic response. We must definitely not miss the second dose,” Dr Manjunath CN, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, said.

Interestingly, in the Northwestern University study, researchers opine that some people are operating under the mistaken belief that it is ideal to contract Covid-19 and develop natural immunity to the disease.

Aside from the obvious problem that this would require getting sick and taking the massive risk associated with Covid-19, the resulting natural protection may be far less robust than hoped.

Agreeing with the study, Dr Manjunath also said that catching the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not automatically guarantee the patient a high level of protective antibodies. 

The researchers warned that people who previously had the disease won’t necessarily experience a “robust” response to the first vaccine dose, underscoring the need to get the second dose.

In Karnataka, 3.35 crore people have been administered with the first dose of vaccine and only 1.11 crore of them have been given their second dose. 

According to health officials, while many have deferred taking their second dose after getting infected with Covid-19, some have even forgotten the dates.

Officials have apparently been dialling people and asking them to come for their second jab.

“We have started calling those whose second dose is due. We are requesting them to take the second dose immediately. We will give priority to second dose recipients so that they do not have to wait for long,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northwestern University Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Vaccine
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp