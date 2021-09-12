STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Breathe better with the 'tummy tuck technique'

Humans breathe with their chests, while the body is meant to inhale deeply using the diaphragm.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of breathing.

Representational image of breathing.

By Maitreyi soorej
Express News Service

Over centuries of evolving social and economic systems, the human body has forgotten many of its original instincts. One of them is breathing right. Teaching people how to breathe correctly has become a widespread industry with everyone from spiritual gurus, yoga influencers and life coaches recommending it as a return to nature.

Humans breathe with their chests, while the body is meant to inhale deeply using the diaphragm. Breathing with the chest ends up in you taking shorter breaths and therefore, lessens oxygenation. Belly breathing allows you to take longer, slower and deeper breaths using the diaphragm. 

When you belly-breathe, remember that the abdomen should alternate between expansion and shrinking. Keeping the chest and shoulders steady will amplify the benefits. The diaphragm lies right below the lungs; contracting and flattening while breathing in to go regain its dome-like form. 

Here are the potential benefits of diaphragmatic breathing and how to practice it. It takes less energy to breathe while you get an oxygen boost. Belly breathing activates the vagus nerve, which controls how the muscles relax. Hence, it lowers stress. According to a 2019 US-based study of people over 18 years old, diaphragmatic breathing lowered stress hormone levels, blood pressure, and stress levels, allowing the participants to sleep better.

By lowering cortisol levels in the body—the cortisol hormone has a direct correlation with physical pain—belly breathing helps in pain management and reducing discomfort from chronic breathing issues and stomach conditions. Other benefits include slowing the heartbeat, stabilising blood pressure, strengthening the immune system and increasing overall energy.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diaphragmatic breathing Breathing techniques Breathing for anxiety Deep breaths advantages
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp