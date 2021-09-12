Breathe better with the 'tummy tuck technique'

Maitreyi soorej By

Express News Service

Over centuries of evolving social and economic systems, the human body has forgotten many of its original instincts. One of them is breathing right. Teaching people how to breathe correctly has become a widespread industry with everyone from spiritual gurus, yoga influencers and life coaches recommending it as a return to nature.

Humans breathe with their chests, while the body is meant to inhale deeply using the diaphragm. Breathing with the chest ends up in you taking shorter breaths and therefore, lessens oxygenation. Belly breathing allows you to take longer, slower and deeper breaths using the diaphragm.

When you belly-breathe, remember that the abdomen should alternate between expansion and shrinking. Keeping the chest and shoulders steady will amplify the benefits. The diaphragm lies right below the lungs; contracting and flattening while breathing in to go regain its dome-like form.

Here are the potential benefits of diaphragmatic breathing and how to practice it. It takes less energy to breathe while you get an oxygen boost. Belly breathing activates the vagus nerve, which controls how the muscles relax. Hence, it lowers stress. According to a 2019 US-based study of people over 18 years old, diaphragmatic breathing lowered stress hormone levels, blood pressure, and stress levels, allowing the participants to sleep better.

By lowering cortisol levels in the body—the cortisol hormone has a direct correlation with physical pain—belly breathing helps in pain management and reducing discomfort from chronic breathing issues and stomach conditions. Other benefits include slowing the heartbeat, stabilising blood pressure, strengthening the immune system and increasing overall energy.