Common lifestyle problems meet traditional solutions

Here are things you can do to avoid the two of the most common lifestyle diseases—acidity and flatulence.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of spices.

By Radhika Iyer Talati
Express News Service

Agni or fire is the source of life. According to Ayurveda, it is a doorway to a healthy body and mind. All that you eat is an offering to agni and everything that is nourished is this agni boosting your metabolism and strengthening your immune system. An imbalanced agni, on the other hand, can create an undigested residue that ferments inside the digestive system, forming toxins or ‘ama’ in Ayurveda. This is believed to be the root cause of all diseases.

The Indic sciences talk about harmful foods, including fried, processed, cold, frozen, and non-vegetarian foods. Here are things you can do to avoid the two of the most common lifestyle diseases—acidity and flatulence.

✥ Ghee is given immense importance to stimulate agni. It improves digestion. Consume at least two tablespoons of ghee daily.
✥ Pop some fennel seeds, holy basil or a spice like a clove in your mouth and chew slowly

✥ An Ayurvedic Mukhwas might be a great idea

✥ Fresh coconut water with bits of tender coconut or homemade buttermilk daily will keep the intestine low on acids. You could also add some rock salt, a pinch of roasted jeera powder, a bit of grated ginger, or fresh coriander leaves to the buttermilk.

✥ Add spices like turmeric, cumin, fennel seeds, coriander and hing to your daily diet

✥ Drink ginger or cumin tea once a day

✥ To cure gas and flatulence, avoid beans, broccoli, cabbage, coffee, eggs, fish, artificial sweeteners

✥ Avoid fried foods, milk and milk products

✥ Consume a glass of warm water with half spoon of ghee and a pinch of asafoetida before bed

Remember that while proper chewing is essential to good digestion, Ayurveda recommends eating with hands, while sitting down. Practising silence and focusing on the food is prescribed as effective practices to enhance digestion. So take a step ahead and try the Indic way to good health forever.

The author is a food entrepreneur.

