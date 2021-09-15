STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

AIIMS Delhi study links obesity with depression, psychiatric comorbidity

Evidence suggests that stigmatising experiences occur frequently in the context of personal relationships with family, friends, and coworkers.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Obesity

For representational purposes

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About one fourth of individuals with obesity have undiagnosed psychiatric comorbidity, including depression and other disorders, reports a latest study by AIIMS Delhi. "The psychological effects of obesity are not screened, and ignoring these aspects may act as a deterrent in effective management. Evidence suggests that stigmatising experiences occur frequently in the context of personal relationships with family, friends, and coworkers," the study noted.

"This negative social atmosphere has been implicated in the development of depressive symptoms, feelings of helplessness, isolation, and poor general psychological functioning among obese people with obesity. Strong evidence has established bidirectional association of obesity and depression. There is modest evidence for association of obesity with anxiety disorders and inadequate for other psychiatric conditions," the study said.

"People with a disorder like depression are more prone to develop obesity due to eating habits, lack of physical activities and medicines. Those who are obese may have hidden psychiatric problem which remains unnoticed. In managing patients, it is necessary to screen them to detect the underline psychiatric problem," said Dr Naval Vikram, Professor, Metabolic Research Group Department of Medicine who conducted the study.

Out of 150 sample size, 68.6% (103) were females and 31.1% (47), males. Majority subjects were in the BMI group of 25.0 to <30.0 kg/m2 and the number of patients decreased towards the upper extreme of BMI.

The mean BMI (SD) of the total study population was 30.2 (4.4) kg/m2. All the female subjects and 80.8 per cent (38) of male subjects had abdominal obesity.  The prevalence of major depression was higher in the higher BMI categories, and the reverse trend was observed in panic disorder cases.

In the sampled population who have lifetime diagnosis of psychiatric illness, average score in the physical, psychological, social and environmental domains, were lesser and statistically significant as compared to those without psychiatric illness. 

"All patients who felt that they were thin i.e., having lesser weight than ideal had BMI 25.0 to <30.0 kg/m2. Nearly two thirds of patients who felt that they had appropriate weight had BMI 25.0 to <30.0 kg/m2 and the rest had BMI 30.0 to <35 kg/m2. Hence nearly 96 (63.8%) subjects failed to recognise themselves as obese or very obese," the study found.

Way out

As the burden of added psychiatric comorbidity decreases the quality of life, patients should be screened with counseling and other obesity management strategies

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Delhi Obesity Depression Psychiatric comorbidity
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp