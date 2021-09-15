STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Moderna's Covid vaccine produces lasting immune response: Study

While the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine led to strong immune and antibody responses for at least six months after clinical trial participants, it is likely that the immune response could last much longer.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Immunity generated by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal Science, noted that this time point of six months is critical because that is when true immune memory has formed.

While the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine led to strong immune and antibody responses for at least six months after clinical trial participants were fully vaccinated, it is likely that the immune response could last much longer, the researchers said.

They also show that this strong immune memory lasted in all age groups tested, including in people over age 70, a demographic especially vulnerable to severe COVID-19.

"The immune memory was stable, and that was impressive. That's a good indicator of the durability of mRNA vaccines," said Shane Crotty, a professor at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) in the US.

The researchers compared recovered COVID-19 patients to vaccine trial participants who received a 25-microgramme dose of the Moderna vaccine during the phase 1 clinical trials.

"We wanted to see if a quarter of the dose is able to induce any immune response," said study first author Jose Mateus Trivino, a postdoctoral fellow at LJI.

"We had the opportunity to receive the samples from the original Moderna phase 1 trial participants who had received two 25-microgram injections of the vaccine, 28 days apart," Trivino said.

This vaccine dose is a quarter of the 100-microgram Moderna dose given emergency authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

While researchers don't know whether this smaller dose is as effective as the standard dose, the study shows that the T cell and antibody response in the smaller dose group is still strong.

They found that the Moderna vaccine spurs an adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein nearly identical to the immune system's response to a natural infection.

The coronavirus uses the spike protein to enter and infect the cells.

"The response is comparable. It's not higher and it's not lower," said LJI Research Assistant Professor Daniela Weiskopf.

The study also shows the power of "cross-reactive" T cells, immune cells which trigger a faster and better antibody response.

The researchers found that people with cross-reactive T cells had significantly stronger antibody responses to both doses of the vaccine.

"If you have this immune reactivity, your immune system may kick in faster against the virus.

And multiple studies have shown that how quickly the immune system reacts is key," the researchers added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 vaccine Covid 19 vaccine booster shots Moderna Pfizer
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp