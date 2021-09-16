STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Gallbladder gangrene reported in five patients after COVID-19 recovery

All patients complained of fever, pain in the right upper quadrant of abdomen and vomiting.

Published: 16th September 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Coronavirus.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five patients developed gallbladder gangrene after recovering from COVID-19, with doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here saying that it is the first report of such cases in India.

The five patients were successfully treated at the hospital between June and August.

Dr Anil Arora, Chairman of the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences at the hospital, said, "We successfully treated five such patients between June and August. After recovering from COVID-19, these patients presented with severe inflammation of gallbladder without gallstones resulting in gangrene of gallbladder requiring urgent surgery."

He claimed it is the first time that cases of gallbladder gangrene have been reported after recovery from COVID-19 infection.

Gall bladder stone disease is a very common problem in North India (eight percent of the general population) and is responsible for 90 percent cases of acute inflammation called cholecystitis.

Only 10 percent of the patients have "acalculous cholecystitis" which is inflammation of gallbladder without evidence of gallstones or cystic duct obstruction.

These five patients – four men and a woman – were aged between 37 and 75.

All patients complained of fever, pain in the right upper quadrant of abdomen and vomiting.

Two of them had diabetes and one suffered from heart disease.

Three patients had received steroids for the management of COVID-19 symptoms.

The median duration between COVID-19 symptoms and diagnosis of "acalculous cholecystitis" was two months.

Diagnosis was confirmed through ultrasound and CT scan of abdomen.

All these patients successfully underwent laparoscopic removal of necrotic perforated gall bladders, Dr Arora said.

He added that "acalculous cholecystitis" with gangrenous gallbladder is a serious condition associated with high morbidity (up to 30 to 60 percent) and much higher mortality than "calculous cholecystitis".

It is usually seen in patients suffering diabetes, HIV infection, vascular disease, total parenteral nutrition, those on prolonged fasting, in intensive care units and those with underlying history of trauma, burns and sepsis.

Surprisingly, all the patients had recovered from COVID-19 and did not have the common and conventional predisposing factors mentioned above.

"Gallbladder epithelial cells are very similar to bile duct cells, as they richly express receptors (ACE2), and could be a target for SARS-CoV-2 or body's dysregulated immunological response against the virus resulting in severe inflammation of gallbladder," the doctor said.

A few case reports of similar illness have been described in literature in its association with COVID-19 infection, he added.

According to Dr. Praveen Sharma, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology Department, "A timely diagnosis and early intervention with broad spectrum antibiotics may prevent the development of onerous complication of gangrene and perforation of gallbladder."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID recovery gallbladder gangrene coronavirus post covid symptoms
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp