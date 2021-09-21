STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Covid vaccines safe, effective for cancer patients, studies find

This observation was replicated in a second study on the effects of Pfizer vaccine among 232 patients with cancer and 261 control subjects in Israel.

Published: 21st September 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

A syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center.

A syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: People with cancer have an appropriate, protective immune response to COVID-19 vaccines without experiencing any more side-effects than the general population, researchers said on Tuesday.

Evidence presented virtually to a global audience at the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), suggests that a third "booster" shot could further increase the level of protection among this patient population.

Patients with cancer were excluded from the clinical trials conducted to develop the COVID-19 vaccines and support their authorisation for use.

The questions of whether the vaccines are safe in this vulnerable population and whether they provide adequate protection against severe forms of COVID-19 to individuals whose immune system may be weakened by various anticancer medicines had until now been left open.

The first study explored the potential impact of chemotherapy and immunotherapy on the protection afforded by vaccination against COVID-19.

The researchers enrolled 791 patients from multiple hospitals in the Netherlands in four distinct study groups to measure their responses to Moderna's two-dose vaccine.

The participants comprised individuals without cancer, patients with cancer treated with immunotherapy, patients treated with chemotherapy and those treated with a chemo-immunotherapy combination.

At 28 days after administration of the second dose, adequate levels of antibodies to the virus in the blood were found in 84 per cent of patients receiving chemotherapy, 89 per cent of patients receiving chemo-immunotherapy and 93 per cent of patients on immunotherapy alone.

Antonio Passaro, lung cancer expert at the European Institute of Oncology in Italy, who was not involved in the study, said these results compare favourably with the antibody responses seen in almost all (99.6 per cent ) of the group of individuals without cancer.

"The high rates of efficacy of the vaccine observed across the trial population, regardless of the type of anticancer treatment, constitute a strong and reassuring message for patients and their doctors," Passaro said in a statement.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring complete, two-dose vaccination for patients with cancer to develop enough protective antibodies against the virus.

The trial data also showed that only about one in three of those receiving chemotherapy on its own or in combination with immunotherapy had achieved a sufficient response after their first shot -- half as many as in the group of individuals without cancer.

This observation was replicated in a second study on the effects of Pfizer vaccine among 232 patients with cancer and 261 control subjects in Israel.

While less than a third of individuals with cancer developed antibodies after receiving the first dose, compared to 84 per cent in the control group, this proportion increased to 86 per cent following administration of the second dose.

Further demonstrating the efficacy of the vaccine, only two cases of COVID-19 were reported during the study period, both of which occurred in patients who had not yet received their second shot.

Data from another study was presented at the conference that was conducted on 585 patients with cancer who received two doses of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine in the UK.

Those who had previously contracted COVID-19 (31 per cent) had higher levels of virus-neutralising antibodies, including against variants such as Delta, for which vaccination loses some of its effectiveness.

This was separately corroborated by a fourth study which showed that the antibody response to vaccination was significantly enhanced even after the first dose among patients with cancer who had recovered from COVID-19.

"These findings lend additional support to the principle of offering the complete cycle, possibly including a third booster dose, to patients with cancer to improve their protection," Luis Castelo-Branco, Medical Oncologist, ESMO Scientific and Medical Division, said.

According to Castelo-Branco, these and other studies presented at the conference, reported no new adverse events, and offer conclusive evidence that while being largely effective, anti-COVID vaccination is just as safe for people with cancer as it is for the general population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine cancer Chemotherapy Covid Immunotherapy vaccine European Society for Medical Oncology
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp