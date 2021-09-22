STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Cancer common in kids, hard to detect

Some common childhood cancers in the country are: Leukaemias and lymphomas, which are the most common, followed by CNS tumours and retinoblastoma.

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Childhood cancer in the country accounts for 0.7-4.4 per cent of total cancer diagnoses. One million new cancers are diagnosed annually in India and about 50,000 of them are paediatric cancers. Low- and middle-income countries like India, account for nearly 90 per cent of paediatric population and over 80 per cent of childhood cancer burden in the world. However, the incidence recorded in India is lower than expected, especially in leukaemia and CNS tumours. This is likely due to delayed recognition and insufficient documentation. 

Some common childhood cancers in the country are: Leukaemias and lymphomas, which are the most common, followed by CNS tumours and retinoblastoma. Others include neuroblastoma, Wilms’ tumour, bone tumours, osteosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma and rhabdomyosarcoma. 

Contrary to general belief, only five per cent of paediatric cancers are genetic. Identifying the disease early and getting a protocol-based treatment with a paediatric oncologist and ensuring fewer treatment dropouts is of paramount importance to improve survival and cure rates of paediatric cancers. 

Children with cancer present late with more advanced stage because of poor awareness and delayed diagnosis. Also, it can be hard to recognise right away because early symptoms are often like those caused by much more common illnesses or injuries. It is important to have your child checked by a doctor if they have unusual signs or symptoms that do not go away. Some of the symptoms are: an unusual lump or swelling in extremities, white reflex in the eye, unexplained paleness and loss of energy, easy bruising or bleeding and limping, among others. 

(Dr. P Vijay Karan Reddy, consultant oncologist, Apollo Cancer Institute, Hyderabad)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cancer Childhood cancer
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp