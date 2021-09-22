Eat right during your period
HYDERABAD: Period cramps and pain is something most women have learnt to live with. However unbearable it gets, they don’t know how to reduce it apart from popping painkillers, which can sometimes do more harm than good in the long run.
But here’s some food for thought. Did you know that certain foods can cause, and sometimes even aggravate, the pain? City-based gynaecologist Dr Swapna Yendru tells us all about it
Foods that cause inflammation
- Canned and preserved food
- High amounts of salt
- Increased sugar (If you eat more carbs and sugar your period cramps become more)
- Too much coffee
- Alcohol
- Spicy food
- Red meat
- Junk and artificially-coloured food, artificial sweeteners, sugary drinks
- Try to avoid a fibre-rich diet
- For those with food allergies
- Whatever you are allergic to, those will cause more pain. Avoid mushrooms, brinjals, peanuts, seafood, and lactose
Kill the pain with
- Superfoods, fruits and leafy vegetables
- Ginger, which is high in magnesium, helps reduce the pain
- Ginger tea eases the cramps
- Turmeric, dark chocolate, nuts and peanut butter help with metabolism and decrease inflammation
- Whole wheat foods like quinoa, lentils and beans Fermented foods like tofu and yogurt have pro-biotic and good bacteria
- Peppermint is also very soothing
Avoid cramps with
- Meditation, yoga and exercise
- Drink plenty of water
- Do not be stressed