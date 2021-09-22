Eat right during your period

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Period cramps and pain is something most women have learnt to live with. However unbearable it gets, they don’t know how to reduce it apart from popping painkillers, which can sometimes do more harm than good in the long run.

But here’s some food for thought. Did you know that certain foods can cause, and sometimes even aggravate, the pain? City-based gynaecologist Dr Swapna Yendru tells us all about it

Foods that cause inflammation

Canned and preserved food

High amounts of salt

Increased sugar (If you eat more carbs and sugar your period cramps become more)

Too much coffee

Alcohol

Spicy food

Red meat

Junk and artificially-coloured food, artificial sweeteners, sugary drinks

Try to avoid a fibre-rich diet

For those with food allergies

Whatever you are allergic to, those will cause more pain. Avoid mushrooms, brinjals, peanuts, seafood, and lactose

Kill the pain with

Superfoods, fruits and leafy vegetables

Ginger, which is high in magnesium, helps reduce the pain

Ginger tea eases the cramps

Turmeric, dark chocolate, nuts and peanut butter help with metabolism and decrease inflammation

Whole wheat foods like quinoa, lentils and beans Fermented foods like tofu and yogurt have pro-biotic and good bacteria

Peppermint is also very soothing

