STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Eat right during your period

But here’s some food for thought. Did you know that certain foods can cause, and sometimes even aggravate, the pain? City-based gynaecologist Dr Swapna Yendru tells us all about it 

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Periods; menstrual cycle

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Period cramps and pain is something most women have learnt to live with. However unbearable it gets, they don’t know how to reduce it apart from popping painkillers, which can sometimes do more harm than good in the long run.

But here’s some food for thought. Did you know that certain foods can cause, and sometimes even aggravate, the pain? City-based gynaecologist Dr Swapna Yendru tells us all about it 

 Foods that cause inflammation 

  • Canned and preserved food 
  • High amounts of salt 
  • Increased sugar (If you eat more carbs and sugar your period cramps become more)
  • Too much coffee
  • Alcohol 
  • Spicy food
  • Red meat
  • Junk and artificially-coloured food, artificial sweeteners, sugary drinks
  • Try to avoid a fibre-rich diet
  • For those with food allergies 
  • Whatever you are allergic to, those will cause more pain. Avoid mushrooms, brinjals, peanuts, seafood, and lactose

Kill the pain with 

  • Superfoods, fruits and leafy vegetables
  • Ginger, which is high in magnesium, helps reduce the pain 
  • Ginger tea eases the cramps 
  • Turmeric, dark chocolate, nuts and peanut butter help with metabolism and decrease inflammation
  • Whole wheat foods like quinoa, lentils and beans Fermented foods like tofu and yogurt have pro-biotic and good bacteria
  • Peppermint is also very soothing 

 Avoid cramps with

  • Meditation, yoga and exercise 
  • Drink plenty of water 
  • Do not be stressed
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
period cramps what to eat when you're on your period
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp