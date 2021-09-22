STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exploring foods that can curb cancer

Raktim Chattopadhyay, the founder-CEO of Esperer Onco Nutrition, who emphasises onco nutrition and the role that the new research centre can play in this field.

CRISPR has already shown promise in eliminating the genetic coding that drives the development of children's cancer. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Food is thy medicine, it is believed to heal all ailments. Did you know that it can lower the intensity of life-threatening diseases such as cancer? Latest research suggests that a combination of the right foods helps fight cancer. Esperer Onco Nutrition, a researched-based nutrition organisation which recently opened its cancer nutrition research centre in Hyderabad, promises hope.

Raktim Chattopadhyay, the founder-CEO of Esperer Onco Nutrition, who emphasises onco nutrition and the role that the new research centre can play in this field. “The centre will study areas of nutrition that help in better management of cancer. Part of the research is dedicated to nutrition-based oncology product development. It will also study the various physiological activities that happen inside the body of a cancer patient,” says Raktim, adding that the facility wants to explore the role of nutrition in cancer treatments. “We are learning the role of nutrition at various stages of cancer,” he says. 

Referring to chemotherapy, he says these drugs are extremely toxic, which makes them kill not only the cancer cells but also the healthy ones. “This is why the body needs supplements during chemotherapy and radiotherapy cycles.”  

There are nutritional interventions at various stages of cancer and for different cancers. “In order to control the spread of cancer, we require a completely different type of nutrition, for which we have developed various food-based products. Of the nine, five have been approved,” he says, emphasising how research centres could be useful to cancer patients. At Esperer, about six scientists are working in collaboration with institutes such as BITS-Pilani.  Meanwhile, Esperer is developing 40 products to combat cancer.

