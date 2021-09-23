STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

COVID-19 may be linked to risk of rare syndrome causing paralysis: Study

Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder which can last for weeks or several years, is relatively rare but can be severe.

Published: 23rd September 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LONDON: Infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 may be associated with risk of developing Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disorder in which a person's immune system attacks the nerves, causing muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis, according to a study published on Thursday.

Besides the well-known severe respiratory signs, and the risk of long-term complications in COVID-19, researchers and public health officials have also reported neurological complications linked with the disease.

Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder which can last for weeks or several years, is relatively rare but can be severe. The condition is triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection. "Our study shows that COVID-19 may precede Guillain-Barre syndrome in rare cases. But the existence of a true association or causal relation still needs to be established," said one of the paper's authors Bart C Jacobs from the University Medical Center Rotterdam in The Netherlands.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have reported over 90 Guillain-Barre diagnoses following a possible COVID-19 infection. However, whether COVID-19 is another potential infectious trigger or whether the reported cases are coincidental is unclear, the researchers said.

Using an international collection of Guillain-Barre syndrome patients known as the International GBS Outcome Study (or IGOS), researchers studied patients from January 30 until May 30, 2020. Some 49 Guillain-Barre syndrome patients were added to the study during this period from China, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

The researchers said that in this study, published in the journal Brain, 22 per cent of the Guillain-Barre syndrome patients included during the first four months of the pandemic had a preceding COVID-19 infection.

They said that these patients were all over 50 years of age and patients frequently (65 per cent) experienced facial palsy (64 per cent) and had a demyelination form of GBS. The study found that at hospital admission, 73 per cent of the Guillain-Barre patients with a COVID-19 infection had increased inflammatory markers.

All these patients fulfilled the diagnostic criteria for both Guillain-Barre syndrome and COVID-19. However, the researchers noted that they did not find more patients diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome during the first four months of the pandemic compared to previous years.

They added that this suggests that while a strong association between a COVID-19 infection and Guillain-Barre syndrome is not likely, a COVID-19 infection may sometimes lead patients to develop the condition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guillain Barre syndrome Immune system Muscle weakness Paralysis
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp