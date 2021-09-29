World Heart Day: Tips and tricks to stay hale and hearty
Dr K Rachakonda, cardiovascular surgeon at Continental Hospitals, helps us understand the risks of heart disease and how to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle
Published: 29th September 2021
On World Heart Day, Dr K Rachakonda, the cardiovascular surgeon at Continental Hospitals, helps us understand the risks of heart disease and how to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle.
Understanding the risks of heart disease
- The risk of heart disease depends on many factors which can differ from person to person. But if we focus on a healthy-heart lifestyle, all these can be kept in check
- Reversible: Quitting smoking, a change in lifestyle can reduce the risk of heart disease
- Irreversible: Cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure can be moderated, but diabetes, family history of heart disease and age are irreversible factors
What is a heart-healthy lifestyle?
- Make healthy food choices
- Eat fewer processed foods
- Decorate your plate with 60 per cent carbs, 20 per cent fat and 20 per cent proteins
- Eat a lot of fruit and vegetable salads
- Consume skim or low-fat dairy products
- Eat fish that are high in Omega-3 fatty acids
- Use different types of cooking oils --coconut, rice bran, sunflower, groundnut. Minimise the use of refined oils
Get a checkup done if you have
- High blood pressure
- High blood cholesterol
- Obesity or overweight
- High blood sugar
- Stress habits of smoking and drinking
- If you are 40 and above