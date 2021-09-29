STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Heart Day: Tips and tricks to stay hale and hearty

Dr K Rachakonda, cardiovascular surgeon at Continental Hospitals, helps us understand the risks of heart disease and how to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle 

Representational image of a blood pressure check.

By Express News Service

On World Heart Day, Dr K Rachakonda, the cardiovascular surgeon at Continental Hospitals, helps us understand the risks of heart disease and how to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Understanding the risks of heart disease 

  • The risk of heart disease depends on many factors which can differ from person to person. But if we focus on a healthy-heart lifestyle, all these can be kept in check  
  • Reversible: Quitting smoking, a change in lifestyle can reduce the risk of heart disease
  • Irreversible: Cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure can be moderated, but diabetes, family history of heart disease and age are irreversible factors     

What is a heart-healthy lifestyle? 

  • Make healthy food choices 
  • Eat fewer processed foods
  • Decorate your plate with 60 per cent carbs, 20 per cent fat and 20 per cent proteins 
  • Eat a lot of fruit and vegetable salads 
  • Consume skim or low-fat dairy products 
  • Eat fish that are high in Omega-3 fatty acids
  • Use different types of cooking oils --coconut, rice bran, sunflower, groundnut. Minimise the use of  refined oils 

Get a checkup done if you have

  • High blood pressure
  • High blood cholesterol
  • Obesity or overweight 
  • High blood sugar
  • Stress habits of smoking and drinking 
  • If you are 40 and above 
     
