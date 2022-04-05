Don't let the heat prick

Mayank Tiwari By

It's just the beginning of April and the summer heat is already pricking us. There's no hiding from the sun, but we can at least do our bit to keep our skin safe from sunburns, heat rash, fungal infections, folliculitis and many more seasonal issues.

The New Indian Express speaks to dermatologists, cosmetologists and nutritionists about effective summer skincare routines. In summer, our skin needs some extra TLC - protection and regular cleansing are just two aspects to begin with. Sunscreen is the least we can give our skin to protect it from the unforgiving heat.

"Whether it is the morning, evening or afternoon sun, in summer, it affects the skin to a greater extent. The UV rays of the afternoon sun can impact us in the long run. The Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 40 is recommended for adults, and an SPF over 50 for those with sensitive skin," says Dr Radha Shah, a dermatologist at Apollo Hospitals.

But those with oily skin, need to do much more. "Oily skin turns more oily, and requires frequent cleansing with oil-control face washes," she says. She also recommends using a prickly heat powder for those who sweat a lot, to prevent rashes.

"In summer, the skin tends to get tanned and the sebum (oil secretion) is higher. Sweating also causes the skin pores to open up. You need to use a toner (after cleansing the skin) to help close the pores. Avoid heavy make-up during the day. Use a BB cream and a light compact powder on the face," suggests, celebrity cosmetologist Debarati Ghosh, who runs Regaliaa Aesthetic Clinic at Jubilee Hills.

While your skin may feel sensitive for these few months, do not skip exfoliation. Also, use a water-based makeup remover, include antioxidants in your skincare regime and invest in a good Vitamin C serum, says Debarati.

At the end of the day, despite following a detailed topical care regimen, it all boils down to hydration. None of the expensive products that we use will show results unless we stay hydrated, say experts. "Adults must consume at least five litres of water every day. To make regular hydration interesting, add cucumber, mint or even lemon juice to your glass of water. This is great for the skin too. Reduce the intake of oily foods, but include good fats such as Omega 3 and 6. This naturally protects the skin and helps in skin cell regeneration," says Dr H Gayathri, a nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals.