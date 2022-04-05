STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Sudden deaths in gyms could also be due to aneurysms

Neurologists opinioned that an aneurysm is difficult to find out unless people go for CT angiogram or MR angiogram tests.

Published: 05th April 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Brain

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The death of the 35-year-old woman Vinaya Vittal while working out in the Challenge Health Club at Malleshpayla, which was predictingly reasoned as a heart attack, is found to be due to an aneurysm (bulging or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain).

Doctors warn that it is not just cardiac arrest that people need to take care of, but also of these conditions where sudden deaths can happen due to 'brain attack'. Doctors warn that people with such conditions should take extra care while hitting the gym.

Initially, it was suspected that she had died of a heart attack. After her death, the jurisdictional Baiyappanahalli police had registered a case of unnatural death.

The postmortem was conducted at the CV Raman General Hospital. The post-mortem report clarified that the death was due to Aneurysm.

Vinay Vittal, a resident of GM Palya died en route to a hospital after she collapsed near the squat rack. The incident happened in the last week of March. The victim was working for a private company located in Mangaluru. She is said to have been staying alone in a rented house. The footage of her collapsing in the gym premises went viral on social media. As it was a medico-legal case, the hospital reported the matter to the jurisdictional Baiyappanahalli police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Dr. Bheemashankar S Guled, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened, clarified that the cause of the death is an aneurysm. Guled, who had completed MBBS before clearing UPSC, told TNIE that people with such problems should be extra careful.

"The cause of death came to light after the post-mortem was conducted at the CV Raman General Hospital in Indiranagar. It is a condition and will come to know only when one goes for a thorough checkup", the DCP added.

Neurologists opinioned that an aneurysm is difficult to find out unless people go for CT angiogram or MR angiogram tests.

Dr. NK Venkataramana, Founder Chairman, Chief Neurosurgeon, BRAINS Hospital told TNIE, "Aneurysm constitutes about 10 to 15 percent of all brain hemorrhages. Most of them are from defective blood vessels. Nowadays the concept is called brain attack which includes brain strokes and brain hemorrhage.

"An aneurysm can be found out through a brain angiogram. People with a history of diabetes, hypertension, family history, and heart attacks should undergo the test. All the risk factors are the same for both the heart and the brain. Because of brain activity, even electrical disturbances can be seen in the heart. People doing high-intensity workouts should be monitored."

Meanwhile, Dr. Satishchandra P, Neurologist, Apollo Hospital said, "Aneurysm is a bulge in the blood vessel which is like a balloon, which is considered a weak spot. It occurs inside the brain with a thin wall.  Due to the thin wall, it can rupture anytime.

"People without knowing it and if involved in heavy exercises are prone to such ruptures. There are many causes for the rupture.  The weak spot may be there for a very long time, sometimes even from birth. Severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, and convulsions are some of the symptoms of aneurysm. It has to be either removed or operated on or can be blocked through neuro interventional radiology. CT angiogram or MR angiogram help to identify aneurysm."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aneurysm Brain Attack Heart Attack Cardiac Arrest
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp